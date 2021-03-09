Cleaning out the winter notebook…
How much heartbreak can one team stand? Certainly, the Loganville Lady Devils basketball team has endured more than its share.
Last year was tough, when the girls dropped the opening game of the state tournament by a skinny point. Multiply that by a thousand and you get 2021.
Having won their first region title in 21 years and setting a record for most wins in the program’s history, the Red Devils went on the road to Griffin last Wednesday and were seconds away from making the Final Four.
Instead, with the game tied at 42, it was the Lady Bears who found a way to get the final basket.
Sometimes a very good team is on the short end of an unlucky bounce of the ball. I know it’s little consolation at this point, but you made us all proud.
Meanwhile, George Walton seems to have finally found its boys basketball coach.
Matt Reynolds was overlooked the first time the GWA job became available three years ago. But he patiently bided his time and was tapped to run the show this season. Given the outcome, the powers-that-be at GWA are certainly second-guessing their previous decision.
The Bulldogs not only surpassed double digits in wins for the first time in five years, and picked up as many wins as the past two years combined, they ended an 11-year state playoff drought.
Truth-be-told, Reynolds and his first team benefited from a considerable league schedule — Region 8-A went from 12 teams to five when GHSA reclassified and separated public and privates into their own division.
Nonetheless, the Bulldogs were clearly a better team for having the GWA alum and former hoops star at the helm of the program.
As for the GWA Lady Bulldogs, their brief appearance in the state tournament was a serious case of déjà vu. Last season ended in the region tournament with a 70-point loss to Hebron Christian (89-19). This season, the year ended with a 71-point loss to the same team (83-12).
Ever since Hebron brought in legendary coach Jan Azar, the program has risen a few levels. Once an easy win on GWA’s schedule, they are now unbeatable.
Social Circle boys enjoyed an amazing regular season, winning their final 10 games. But things got ugly in the playoffs. First, the Redskins lost the Region 8-A public tournament opener, ultimately finishing third in 8-A finished third in the league.
They won a 3-point thriller on the road in the state opener but were trounced by 10 points in the second round.
No shame, but a little disappointing.
