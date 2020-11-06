ATHENS — From the jump, it was clear this would be a high-flying affair.
Will Robinson threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hodges on the first play from scrimmage and Clarke Central went on to defeat Loganville 35-19 in Friday night’s Region 8-AAAAA high school football game at Death Valley, more formally known as Billy Henderson Stadium.
With the victory, Clarke Central clinches the region championship and a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.
Loganville moved 27 yards on its first possession but the drive stalled, setting up the ninth-ranked Gladiators for another drive that was over in a hurry. Robinson threw to Jarius Mack for a 61-yard touchdown pass.
Red Devil quarterback Tanner Greene started to get the offense on track on the second series, with a 39-yard pass to Michael Mason. But the drive stalled midway through the first.
The next series, though, saw Loganville reach the end zone. Greene hit Avery Hamilton for a 53-yard touchdown with 3:37 to go in the first quarter.
The extra point failed.
Greene’s TD pass came on the first play of the drive after a Clarke Central punt.
Robinson was 4-of-10 passing for 166 yards in the first quarter. Greene countered with a 4-of-9 effort for 99 yards.
Greene let his feet do the work in the second quarter, using a 45-yard run to complement passes to Solomon Leslie and Jackson Daniel, setting up a 1-yard Greene run for a touchdown. The extra point kick by Devin Pugh cut it to 14-13 with 9:45 to go before halftime.
Clarke Central turned to its backup quarterback afterward, and he didn’t disappoint. Lucian Anderson, a sophomore, threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Jewell. Bradberry’s point-after made it 21-13.
Robinson came back before halftime and picked up where he left off, throwing a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rio Foster one second before halftime.
Clarke Central led 28-13 at the break.
Robinson was 7-for-19 for 221 yards in the first half and Greene was 10-of-17 for 144 yards. Anderson’s only pass was the 56-yard touchdown.
Clarke Central started its first possession of the half after a 40-yard punt return by Mack. But Bradberry missed a 29-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Clarke Central let Loganville start its next drive on the 35-yard line. A 9-yard reception by Mason, runs by Hamilton and a 26-yard catch by Gabe Farmer set up Hamilton’s 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Clarke denied a 2-point try by the Red Devils.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Robinson was 11-of-25 passing for 270 yards. Richardson carried nine times for 92 yards.
Greene was 19-of-35 with 302 yards passing. The Red Devils’ leading rusher was Hamilton, who had nine carries for 55 yards.
Clarke Central (7-2 overall, 6-0 region) will be off on Friday and finish its season Nov. 20 against winless Johnson of Gainesville.
Loganville (3-5, 2-3) will be back on the road Friday at Apalachee (2-6, 2-3), which beat Walnut Grove this week.
