As the weeks slowly pass, and the pandemic shows little sign of relenting, I’m slowly accepting the possibility of some quiet fall Friday evenings at home. Not that quiet evenings at home aren’t enjoyable. I’ve just never had one in the fall for as long as I can remember.
But until the hammer falls on the prep football season, I’ll continue marching on, hoping that the light at the end of the tunnel is the glow of Friday night lights and not an oncoming train.
Two weeks ago, I began a countdown of the top 10 must-see games in the county this fall. Let’s look at three more this week.
Walnut Grove at Loganville.
The Warriors have yet to beat the Red Devils in six attempts, and I don’t expect the drought the end this year. But the game has always been huge for these two, at least over the past four years. The winner often locked down the fourth and final state playoff spot from the region. But that was in a six-team league where you only need a couple of region victories to make the postseason. GHSA reclassification resulted in the expansion of 8-AAAAA to eight teams, which doubles the number of wins needed to even get a shot at the playoffs. For Loganville, I can find at least three league opponents it should beat, not counting Walnut Grove. So a seventh straight victory over their nearby rival should get them back in the postseason.
Loganville at Monroe Area.
You might have noticed this one makes the list every year, and there’s a good and obvious reason. It’s the oldest and most heated rivalry in the county. Unlike many annual grudgefests, which bring up the rear of the season, this one almost always kicks off the new year. And so will this one. The most intriguing story for the 39th renewal of this local rivalry is the arrival of a new head coach at Loganville. Brad Smith, LHS Class of 2004, will be taking the field for the first time at the helm of a program. He’ll do so against a team he could never beat as a player. He’ll have tough time getting his first win this year as the Hurricanes once again have a roster choked full of notable athletes, led by returning quarterback Selatian Straughter. The Red Devils will counter with Tanner Greene, who’s back for the third consecutive year under center, and Boston College commit Neto Okpala.
Loganville Christian at George Walton.
If you’re looking for a thrilling nail-biter, you’ll probably want to skip this game. Chances are, the Bulldogs will have ended any suspense about the outcome by halftime. But this one is noteworthy for being the first meeting between Walton County’s only football-playing private schools. Despite the Bulldogs’ youth movement this fall, they’ve been playing in the GHSA for a decade, and they were GISA powerhouses. The Lions struggled during their tenure in the private school association, and the increased level of competition is exponential in GHSA.
