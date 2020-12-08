The Loganville High School swim team has gotten the season off to a great start by winning its first meet of the season and placing second in their second meet of the season. The first meet which was the Cherokee Bluff Monster Invitational in Gainesville, saw the boys and girls place first and have eight state qualifying times. The Red Devils competed against 13 other local teams at this meet.
The Red Devil boys had a terrific meet with many fast times. Individually, senior Anderson Holcomb led the way and qualified for state in three individual events. Holcomb placed first in the 100 breaststroke and first in the 200 individual medley then swam a 23.37 to lead the 200 free relay and also qualify for state in the 50 free. Teammate, junior Luke Cassara had a great day placing first in the 100 butterfly with a state qualifying time and first in the 200 free. Sophomore Michael Eberhart also had an excellent day finishing second in the 100 back and third in the 200 free. Senior Casey Taube also swam well finishing fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free. Freshman Hayden Weaver and Noah Ramdass swam great and both placed fifth in the 100 butterfly and 100 back respectfully. In relay competition, the “A” relay of Holcomb, Cassara, Taube and Eberhart qualified for state and placed first in both the 200 medley with a time of 1:45.55 and the 200 free with a time of 1:36.46. This relay also finished second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.90 and qualified for state. The 400 relay of Wyatt Lent, Ramdass, Weaver and Nate Wilburn swam fast and placed second.
The girls also swam extremely well in this invitational. Individually the girls were led by sophomore Abby Zboran who had a terrific performance breaking two LHS records and qualifying for state by finishing first in both the 100 back and the 100 butterfly. Sophomore Haley Warden also had an excellent day placing third in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Freshman swimmers Emma Shiels and Kyleigh Ryan had a great meet. Shiels finished second in the 100 free and sixth in the 50 free while Ryan placed fourth in the 100 back and seventh in the 50 free. Junior Morgan Askew won the 200 free and senior Chloe Aldridge placed second in the same event. In addition Sophomore Lexie Holliday had a fast day finishing second in the 100 breaststroke. As for the relays the 400 free relay of Aldridge, Emma Elmore, Ryan and Askew finished first, while the 200 medley relay of Zboran, Lexie Holliday, Shiels and Warden placed 2nd. The 200 free relay of Warden, Sheils, Askew, Zboran placed second.
In the second meet, the LHS team had strong showing competing against 19 teams and over 350 swimmers in the Fall Frenzy meet in Gainesville. The girls placed first and the boys finished second with 10 state qualifying times.
The girls 200 free relay of Shiels, Askew, Warden and Zboran swam extremely well. They placed first and qualified for state, while the 200 medley relay of Zboran, Holliday, Shiels and Warden finished second and qualified for state as well. The 400 free relay of Warden, Askew, Nadia McClurkin and Sheils had a terrific swim and finished second. Individually, Abby Zboran had another excellent performance as she placed first in the 100 breaststroke with a state qualifying time and a new LHS record. She also placed first in the 200 IM with a sate qualifying time. Haley Warden also had another fast day with a 3rd place finish in 50 free. Emma Shiels had a fast meet and placed third in the 100 free while teammate Nadia McClurkin place fifth in the 100 free and sixth in the 50 free. Madison Gourley had a terrific meet and placed third in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 free. Kyleigh Ryan had a fast day placing fifth in both the 50 free and 100 back. Senior Kelly Smith swam great with an eighth place finish in her 100 breaststroke. Freshman Samantha Gleason also had a great day finishing seventh in 50 free and ninth in 100 breaststroke.
The boy relays were led by the “A” relay of Cassara, Taube, Eberhart and Holcomb who placed first in both the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay while qualifying for state in both. The 200 free relay of Wyatt Lent, Caleb Howe, Nathan Battenfeld and Andrew Kable swam fast and placed fifth overall. Individually the boys were led again by senior Anderson Holcomb who finished 1st in the 200 free and second in the 100 butterfly and qualified for state in both. Luke Cassara who had an excellent meet, won the 50 free and placed second in the 100 back with a qualifying for state. Michael Eberhart also had a fast day placing first in the 100 back with a state qualifying time and second in the 100 free. Sophomore Wyatt Lent had a great day placing third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 back. Freshman Bobby Bruner also had a fast day by placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.