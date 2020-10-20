George Walton (4-0 overall) at Athens Christian (4-2 overall)
The Bulldogs have a headful of momentum as they begin pursuit of an elusive region title on the road Friday night against a team they’ve dominated in recent years.
GWA, which has yet to win a league title since joining the GHSA in 2010, upset eighth-ranked Holy Innocents’ on the road last Friday to remain unbeaten.
GWA has a four-game winning streak against Athens Christian. But the Eagles won’t be a push-over this time as they enter the game with a winning record for the first time since 2016 and are off to their best start since 2009.
Although it’s the first league game for both teams, the outcome has huge implication for post-season seeding.
Because Region 8-A only has five teams, one league victory will likely lock down a playoff berth. Both of these teams will be favored to defeat GHSA newcomer Loganville Christian, but neither are expected to overcome Athens Academy or Prince Avenue, currently ranked first and second, respectively, in the state.
As a result, the winner of this game will be in good position to grab the third seed out of the region.
