Now that the regular season has expired, postseason basketball starts with region tournaments, which help determine who advances to the state tournament and how they are seeded.
For some, like the Monroe Area boys, a state berth is assured as a result of finishing first in league play. Others have some work to do to extend their seasons.
Regardless of the circumstances, the playoffs raise both the level of play and excitement. From personal experience, last year’s Elite Eight round at Loganville was among the best sporting events I’ve attended in my nearly two decades of covering Walton County teams.
Any of a number of scenarios could this year result in some equally compelling showdowns.
The previously mentioned Hurricane boys are enjoying an historic season. They’ve already won a school best 20 games. If, as expected, they win the Region 8-AAA tournament, it would make it back-to-back.
This team is almost a mirror image of last year’s Social Circle squad. Both feature senior-heavy rosters with multi-year starters. Both have helped lift their programs from an also-ran to a legitimate state contender.
Let’s just hope the similarities end there. We don’t need a repeat of the heart-wrenching ending the Redskins endured last March.
Speaking of the rebuilt Redskins, while not as dominant as last year’s model, they are in a similar position.
They coasted unbeaten through Region 5-A and have stayed ranked among the top 10 all year despite losing 10 games.
Let’s hope they can avenge last year’s debacle and, at a minimum, get a shot at winning state.
In girls play, George Walton and Walnut Grove have been fun to watch.
The Lady Bulldogs, a once-dominant program, have struggled mightily over the past decade. But all signs indicate that long-time head coach Lori Hines has the team returning the form.
GWA left the Georgia High School Association this year to rejoin the Georgia Independent School Association, now referred to as the Georgia Independent Athletic Association for sports competition.
Following a 19-win regular season, the GWA girls enter the state tournament as the top overall seed. It’s an advantageous perch from which to mount a drive for a state title.
Walnut Grove lost its head coach just weeks before the season was set to begin, and it looked like the Lady Warriors were in for a long season. Instead, under double-duty head coach Will Witherspoon, who’s simultaneously coaching the boys, they’ve already eclipsed last year’s win total, setting a school record with 19 victories.
Twelve of those wins were in region play, giving them the top seed in this week’s Region 8-AAAA tournament. Given the off-court turmoil and distractions, a deep run at state would make this a prime candidate for story of the year.
Buckle up local sports fans. This is one of the most exciting times of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.