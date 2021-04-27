The Walnut Grove High School baseball team is back in the postseason and hopes to navigate its way through the Class AAAAA state bracket.
Coach Carl Allen’s Diamond Warriors are set to begin the first round Wednesday of this week against Decatur High School on the road. Walnut Grove is the No.4 seed from Region 8-AAAAA and has compiled an overall record of 18-11.
Decatur High School enters the postseason as the top seed from 5-AAAAA with an impressive 26-4 overall record and perfect 16-0 mark in its region. The Bulldogs defeated Walnut Grove in the Sweet 16 in 2019.
“We haven’t seen too much about them this season but we know what they are likely to bring to the table,” Allen said. “Seeing them in the playoffs is nothing new for us.”
The Warriors earned the fourth playoff spot from a tough 8-AAAAA behind Greenbrier, Loganville and Eastside. Allen said the order of those teams did not surprise him.
“We knew going into this season it would be a super tough region,” the coach said. “Making it to the playoffs is always a goal of ours. We want to do well enough to make it to the postseason. We are happy to make it to this point. We are still playing when other teams are not. Of course, there are always things you can improve on.”
Playing error-free baseball is key at this point in the season, Allen said.
“We told the players the other night it is the little things that can get you beat at this juncture,” he said.
Walnut Grove has benefited from a balanced attack offensively. Braxton Brooks has been consistent in the lead-off role in 2021.
“He provides a good at-bat every time at the plate even if he gets out,” Allen said of Brooks. “He is going to make contact and find a way to get on base and advance runners.”
Teammate Coby Wilkerson got hot at the plate once the region schedule began and has helped anchor the middle of the lineup.
Allen said it has been a team offensively effort, however.
“When you look at one through nine, we have had a good season offensively,” the coach said. “We feel comfortable with all of our players when they go to the plate. Whatever needs to be done we have been able to deliver and get the job done. Even players who come off the bench or are called on in a pinch-hit role have done well.”
Despite the regular season being complete, the Diamond Warriors are still seeking improvement in all facets of their game.
“It is never too late to improve,” Allen said. “Our goal each year is to get better every day. By that formula you should be playing your best baseball this time of year. The biggest thing for us will to make pitches in big situations. When our opponent has runners on base and we have to have a strike, then we have to be able to come through. It is going to come down to who can execute what they are trying to do.”
As the week began, Allen said the coaching staff had not decided on the game one starter. Walnut Grove and Decatur will play a doubleheader Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with a third game, if necessary, on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
“We are still looking at some things and seeing how we want to attack them,” the coach said.
