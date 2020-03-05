After parting ways with head coach Tommy Yancey just a week ago, George Walton Academy has already announced a replacement for the outgoing boys basketball coach.
Current assistant coach and GWA alum Matt Reynolds was promoted to head boys basketball coach, the school announced via press release Thursday afternoon.
"As an alumnus and former player, I am excited to have this opportunity to lead a program that gave me so much as a team member myself," Reynolds said in the press release. "We have an outstanding group of young men who play extremely hard and I’m looking forward to not only working with them to become the best basketball players they can be, but also helping to mold them into the best men they can be.”
Reynolds has served as both a boys and girls varsity assistant during his time as a coach at GWA. He was the head junior varsity boys coach from 2010-2017 under former head coach Adam Lord. Reynolds moved over to a varsity girls assistant under head coach Lori Hines heading into the 2017-2018 season. He has also served as a head boys golf coach and varsity assistant for football and baseball.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work under a lot of excellent head coaches including Don Williams, Adam Lord, Todd Shelnutt, Shane Davis and Lori Hines - all of whom I have so much respect for - and I look forward to taking bits and pieces from each of their coaching styles to bring those elements to our program,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds is a 2009 graduate of George Walton Academy where he lettered in basketball. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia in 2013.
"Coach Reynolds has proven he can design programs that inspire student-athletes to work hard and pull together,” athletic director Mark Whitley said. “His knowledge, strong communication skills and experience will enable him to effectively work with our players to take our basketball program to the next level."