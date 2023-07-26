Last week in this space, I began my annual countdown of the top 10 football showdowns involving our six local prep teams this Fall. You can take a look back for the first three. Otherwise, let’s move on…
LCA at George Walton
This is as natural a rivalry as you’ll find in the county, second only to Monroe Area and Loganville. The county’s two largest private schools separated by a short drive down Highway 78.
LCA, though just half as old as GWA, has been a local success story, having grown from meeting in a local church to a sprawling campus.
Yet, on the playing fields, it’s struggled to be competitive against its more established counterpart. On the gridiron, the Bulldogs hold a 3-0 edge in the series. Except for a close call in 2021, when GWA was in turmoil after a controversial coaching change, the Lions haven’t come close.
They might not again this year, though they have a game-breaker at quarterback and several key returning pieces. Here’s hoping they can make it competitive. Otherwise, this becomes just another game on the schedule.
Walnut Grove at Cedar Shoals
Of all the head-scratching outcomes last fall, this one was at the top of the list. Walnut Grove was on a roll, having won its first three games, all on the road. It was finally going to get to stay home and christen its new fake grass.
On the flip side, Cedar Shoals had lost three straight by an average of 31 points, the past two at home.
The Jaguars won, 35-28.
Clearly, handling success was a new concept for the Warriors. After all, they’d won just eight games over the previous four seasons.
In the long run, with the exception of a bruised ego, the loss didn’t hurt Walnut Grove. It went on to finish second in the league and earn its first-ever home playoff game.
Chalk it up as a valuable lesson. We’ll see how well the Warriors learned it in this year’s rematch.
Social Circle at Prince Avenue. Given Prince Avenue’s recent success, it might be surprising to know that Social Circle has actually fared quite well against the Wolverines, winning four of seven. They are one of just six schools the Redskins have played more than five times that they have a winning record against.
Since 2011, Prince has won eight region titles and two state championships. So it’s no surprise it’s on a three-game winning streak over Social Circle. Given they have arguably the best quarterback in the state returning, and maybe the second best just transferred in and will be playing running back/wide receiver, the Wolverines be favored to make it four straight.
The season finale will likely be a de facto region championship game, and the Wolverines will likely be ranked No. in in Class A. What better setting for an upset.
