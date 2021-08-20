WALNUT GROVE — The start of any new football season is always filled with plenty of optimism.
That was the case for the Walnut Grove High School team Friday night although a little of the air was let out of the balloon as the Warriors fell 24-7 to visiting Miller Grove High School.
The Warriors (0-1) still have not won a season opener since 2015. The team enters the new campaign with a revamped coaching staff, especially on the offensive side of the football.
The win for Miller Grove (1-0) made for a successful debut for head coach Melvin Brown. The Wolverines are still a relatively new program out of DeKalb County competing in Region 6-AAAA. The team was 3-5 in 2020.
Trailing 12-0 at halftime, Walnut Grove made a defensive stand to start the third quarter after big plays from Kyle Smith and Caesar Futch. Rhett Lambert’s punt return gave the Warriors possession inside the Miller Grove 20-yard line.
An interception in the end zone, however, halted not only the drive but seemingly any momentum Walnut Grove may have had in the second half.
The Wolverines then marched 80 yards and reached the end zone on a 20-yard run by Ta’Jon Corbitt for an 18-point cushion with 7:26 left in the third. The 2-point conversion attempted failed.
Corbitt found the end zone again on a 7-yard run to push the advantage to 24-0 for Miller Grove. The team continued to struggle with point-after conversions, this time misfiring on a kick.
The Warriors were able to get on the scoreboard with 2:02 remaining on a 3-yard run by Nolan Yancey. Kevin Sandoval added the point-after kick.
After Walnut Grove went three-and-out to start the game, Miller Grove moved into scoring position before eventually turning the football over on downs. The Wolverines had first and goal at the 6-yard line but two delay of game penalties hurt the scoring drive.
A short punt gave the Wolverines possession at the Warrior 30-yard line and this time Miller Grove cashed in on a 26-yard pass from Chancellor Allen to Yahlmin Novotny with 2:28 left in the opening quarter.
The Warriors recovered a fumble on Walnut Grove’s and needed just two plays to reach the end zone again on a 7-yard run by Jayden Brown with 1:14 in the first. The Wolverines tried a different kicker for this extra point but the attempt was blocked to leave the score at 12-0.
Walnut Grove’s special teams put the Warriors in scoring position following with a blocked punt on Miller Grove’s fourth series of the half. Tytus Valentine recovered the football for the Warriors setting up a first-and-goal at 10.
The drive stalled, however, and Sandoval’s 27-yard field goal attempt was wide leaving the score 12-0.
Miller Grove hurt itself in the first half and throughout the game with numerous penalties including holding calls, delay of game infractions and several unsportsmanlike penalties.
Walnut Grove will travel to Monroe Area (1-0) next Friday.
