MONROE — George Walton Academy blocked two extra point attempts in the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 27-26 victory over Loganville Christian and helping them slide into the Class A Private state high school football playoffs.
GWA (2-8 overall, 1-3 region) will open the postseason on Nov. 13 at Fellowship Christian.
The host Bulldogs jumped to a 21-7 lead in the first half, but LCA (0-9, 0-4) responded with an early third-quarter drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joshua Ruder.
Brandon Madon’s point-after kick cut it to 21-14 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, and that’s where it stood going into the final stanza of the regular season.
The Lions scored early in the fourth, on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ruder to Gerritt Kemp. But GWA blocked the kick to hold a 21-20 lead.
The Bulldogs padded their lead when Laythan Folgman broke free for a 32-yard run, leading to a 3-yard touchdown run. A flag meant a long extra point, which failed, keeping the lead at 7, 27-20.
Loganville Christian drove again, fighting the clock and the GWA defense, and Ruder reached the end zone in the final minute from 4 yards out to draw the Lions within a point.
But again the GWA special teams stepped up to block the PAT try, holding the lead at 27-26.
The Bulldogs recovered an onside kick and took the win.
LCA scored first on Ruder’s 10-yard TD pass to Kemp in the first quarter. Madon added the kick.
George Walton answered with Folgman’s 26-yard touchdown run and a Sara Bryan PAT.
The Bulldogs seized the lead on a 9-yard Calan Fortunat run, and he added a 35-yarder in the final minute before the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.