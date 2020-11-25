The Loganville Christian Academy boys basketball program put together a long list of accomplishments during its time in the Georgia Independent Schools Association.
The Lions were the GISA Class AAA state runner-up a season ago losing by one point in the championship game. The program also advanced to 11 Final Fours in the past 15 seasons, so in many ways it was time for a new challenge.
LCA is preparing to begin climbing a new mountain as the school has moved into the Georgia High School Association and is looking to continue that past success this basketball season.
Long-time Lions coach Mark Davis said preparations for the new challenge have gone well primarily because team members are eager for it.
“We are excited to see how this is going to work for us,” said Davis, now in his 16th season with the program. “It is going to be different and we know that.”
Like all athletic programs, LCA is continuing to be cautious concerning COVID-19.
“We haven’t had any issues this preseason and haven’t had any cases on the team,” Davis said. “We were able to get through our summer work although the amount was reduced from past years. Once we got back to school, we worked in the early mornings.”
The Lions have moved to full squad workouts in recent weeks. Davis said players are monitored each day to make sure everyone is safe and healthy.
LCA lost some key players to graduation but Davis said there is still some talent on the team.
“We will be OK although it will be a different makeup for the team,” the coach said.
All-Region player Larry Kennedy returns and Cameron Fryar is a transfer from Notre Dame Academy. Davis said he is looking for a big season from his new player.
“We know there are several challenges we are going to face,” Davis said. “The first is keeping players healthy so you can be on the court and play the games. The spectator rules will be different in every gym we go to. There is also going to be a competitive challenge but we are still looking forward to a great season. And the biggest challenge will be the fact the team has an old man coaching.”
The season opener is penciled in for Dec. 1 against Rabun Gap. The Lions will then face old GISA rival Bethlehem Christian Academy on Dec. 3.
“The players are looking forward to this transition and they are giving us everything they have,” Davis said. “Right now, we are learning about our region opponents in terms of what they have. We played Athens Christian last season and played George Walton in a preseason tournament. When it comes to our region, we want to be one of the teams that makes the state playoffs. I believe we can reach that goal.”
