MACON - Defense definitely wins championships and it won one for the George Walton Academy girls basketball team Friday night at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena.
The Lady Bulldogs found just enough offense to go with a dominating defensive performance to up after the first quarter with a locked-in defensive effort.
The Cougars made just six-of-36 shots over the final three quarters in the GIAA title game.
The result was a 37-27 title game win for the Lady Bulldogs and the school’s first state title in girls basketball and the first since the boys’ run to a repeat in 2001-02.
George Walton finished the season 22-4. The defensive effort to hold Brookstone to under 30 points was the team’s best since a Jan. 23 win in Monroe against semifinalist Stratford 51-24.
“Our defense was so good. It was really hard for them to get anything,” said GWA sophomore point guard Lelia Mathis.
Mathis was part of a three-man triangle zone in the back that kept the Cougars from getting second chance points from their post players.
Running mates Ashley Hill and center Catherine Atkinson helped make it work.
“Catherine played great in there,” said Hill, another sophomore. “We were constantly talking on where they were. They might get one open shot, but they weren’t going to get a second one. We knew they like to push the ball with 10 (Taiylor Williams). She likes to run through the lane and then reverse it, but we stayed in the lane and did not allow her to use the baseline,” Hill explained.
It was a struggle to score for GWA, too, but Kierstin Henderson had two, 3-pointers in the first half, Allie Marler had one in the third quarter and Hill made a big one late in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 27-16.
“I think when I hit that three, I felt pretty good about us winning this,” Hill said.
Hill finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists.
“This was the best we played defense, probably since the First Presbyterian game there,” said Atkinson, who controlled the boards with 10 rebounds. “I was really focused on boxing out and getting to the boards. We worked so hard on that and now, it looks like our work was really worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.