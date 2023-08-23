Ever since high school football became a summer sport (the regular season’s half done before the official start of fall), thunderstorms have consistently interfered with opening day.
For as long as I can remember, the new season’s inaugural games have been delayed for hours, sometimes even being pushed back to Saturday to complete. It’s a hassle for everyone involved — players, coaches, fans, and us lowly scribes — especially considering the games are usually meaningless when it comes to region standings and postseason positioning.
But Friday night was played exclusively under those glorious lights as opposed to umbrellas. There was even a twinge of fall in the air, meaning temperatures surge into the 90s at kickoff.
It was an awesome start to the most wonderful time of the year (with apologies to Christmas).
Well, not awesome for everyone. Some got the equivalent of coal in their stockings.
Walnut Grove got the worst of it, following up its best season in school history with a home loss to Class A Jasper County. The final was 20-18, but it wasn’t that close. The Hurricanes surged to a 20-0 lead at halftime and held off a young and rebuilding Warriors squad that couldn’t seem to get out of its own way with four turnovers.
Looks like Walnut Grove is going to be rebuilding rather than reloading.
Meanwhile, Gene Cathcart’s first game at Loganville didn’t go as hoped or planned as the Red Devils fell to archrival Monroe Area 10-0. At least this one ended after regulation instead of four overtimes like last year.
Loganville’s transition from a run-first offense to the spread is clearly going to take some time.
As for those Hurricanes, they won ugly, benefitting mostly from Red Devils miscues. But it was much better than last year, when they played well enough to win but didn’t in several games.
Loganville Christian recorded its biggest opening night win in school history, coming out ahead of Creekside Christian 44-0 in head coach Nathan Murphy’s debut. A win this week would give the Lions back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019.
Cross-county rival George Walton has a chance to open the season with a pair of wins for the first time since 2020 (though they were officially losses after GHSA sanctions forced them to forfeit those and four others). The early game plan for the Bulldogs appears to be to lean on the defense until the offense finds its way.
As for Social Circle, nothing was learned from its season-opening dismantling by Morgan County. The Bulldogs ran rough-shod over a Redskins team that was decimated by graduation.
But Morgan did the same to last year’s Social Circle team that was loaded with four-year starters and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
We’ll know more about this team after this week’s game.
