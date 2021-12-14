For the first time in his long tenure as girls basketball coach at Loganville, John Zorn can sympathize with his boys counterpart.
In the past, the boys team struggled to play catch up early in the year after missing numerous players to an extended football season while the girls enjoyed a full roster at preseason practices.
But the success of the Lady Red Devils newly minted flag football team this fall forced Zorn to prepare for the opening tipoff while several key players were still on the gridiron.
In fact, the basketball team was three games into the new season before the entire roster was on hand, including starting point guard Caty Beth Bolemon, who was quarterback for the flag football team that won its first nine games and made the playoffs.
“We’ve only had about five or six practices with the whole team,” Zorn said.
It couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Lady Red Devils, who must replace four starters from last year’s region championship team. Lost to graduation were 22 points and 15 rebounds a game.
Fortunately, two major contributors are back, led by point guard Sydney Bolden, who led her team and the county in scoring last winter with 13.0 points a game. So far this year, she’s bumped her average up to 18.0 a game, putting her 19 points shy of 1,000 for her career heading into this week’s play.
She’s also a formidable defender as she’s just 19 steals shy of setting a school record.
Another key piece is Emaya Lewis, who was a major contributor last fall as a freshman. She finished second in the county behind teammate Janae Charles in rebounds with 7.8 a game.
“She worked hard in the off season and has really picked up her game,” Zorn said of his 6-foot-3 post player. “She’s still rebounding but she’s picked up on her scoring.”
Case in point was last week’s 48-33 win over Walnut Grove in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams. Lewis nearly pulled off a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks.
Bolden led all scorers with 18.
The Lady Red Devils jumped out early and led 24-7 at intermission after holding the Lady Warriors scoreless in the second quarter.
The Warriors battled back to within 9 points with four minutes left in the game after both Bolden and Bolemon were sideline by injuries and Lewis got into foul trouble. But Loganville held on for the victory.
On Friday, they’ll travel to Athens to face Clarke Central.
In boys action, the Red Devils fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play after falling to Walnut Grove 47-39. They’ve now lost three straight since opening the season with a win over George Walton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.