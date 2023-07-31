A recent week long vacation found me catching up on some things around the house.
Organizing, sorting, throwing things out and even an occasional nap were all on the agenda.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
A recent week long vacation found me catching up on some things around the house.
Organizing, sorting, throwing things out and even an occasional nap were all on the agenda.
There was also time for some visits to Fort Yargo State Park where I took two preseason college football magazines for the upcoming season. Publications of this sort have always been something I look forward to and I start scanning the magazine rack at my local grocery store in late spring to see if they have arrived.
The 2023 season will be the last for the college football playoff system as we know it (at the top level anyway). We will go from four teams to 12 teams and while some have complained it’s not needed, personally I think we need even more.
The lower levels (in name only, not in intensity) of college football have always been the forerunners for playoffs. They’ve been doing it for decades and doing it right. Teams have to win multiple rounds to be the national champion and that’s how it should be.
Eventually, you will see the “big boys” go further than just 12 teams. It will be a few years but it will happen because money dictates as much.
As far as the 2023 season, the big question is if the University of Georgia can win three national titles in a row. It would be an amazing accomplishment but the odds are against it.
In the SEC alone, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee each have legit chances to make some noise and possibly challenge for a national championship. Ohio State and Michigan also look strong and don’t rule out teams such as Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and USC.
Texas is being mentioned in some circles with a few predictions having the Longhorns going undefeated in the regular season other than their game against Alabama.
No doubt the upcoming season will be one of excitement, thrills, upsets and fans claiming the television announcers are against their favorite team. Get ready because the new season is practically here. My recliner and television are ready to go.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.