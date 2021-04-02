Social Circle Lady Redskins
The Lady Redskins were handed their first loss of the season against the Commerce Lady Tigers.
The Region 8 A-Public title is technically still there to be won, if the girls can find a victory after spring break at Commerce.
Otherwise, the team will be hosting a home playoff game for at least the first round of the Georgia High School Association playoffs on April 20.
Top goal scorers are junior Tess Preston with 20 goals and freshman Peyton Brooks with 15 goals in Region play.
Social Circle Redskins
The Redskins control their own fate if they want to repeat as region champions.
A tough 2-3 loss to Towns County set up for a rematch on April 13th.
The winner of that game will likely win Region 8 A-Public and earn the No. 1 seed in the GHSA soccer playoffs.
The Redskins will host a home playoff game on April 21st.
Top goal scorers area senior christian Williams with 25 goals, senior Eric Taylor with 10 goals, and senior Aaron Aune with five goals in region play.
George Walton Lady Dawgs
With Tuesday’s win against Prince Avenue, the Lady Dawgs are officially into the playoffs.
GWA’s girls can finish either as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on the result vs. Tallulah Falls on April 16th.
A win by four or more goals would see them host a home playoff game while a loss would mean a road trip in the first round.
Freshman Sara Bryan has led the attack with nine goals in Region play this season.
Also contributing have been sophomore Emily Music and freshman Sara Kate Bailey.
George Walton Bulldogs
The GWA boys team has also clinched a berth in the GHSA playoffs with similar implications against Tallulah Falls.
A win would seal a No. 2 seed and a home playoff game while a loss by three or more goals would have the Dawgs fall to the No. 3 seed.
Top goal scorers have been sophomore Sully Croker with eight goals and senior Robby McGoldrick with seven goals in Region play.
Senior Nico Eberhart has contributed six assists.
Sophomore Parks Harris has scored five Region goals.
Defender Trae Adkins (Junior) has scored four region goals, all coming from set pieces.
University of Central Florida signee Ryan Jani has one goal and three assists in region play.
Monroe Area Lady Canes
The girls have had a tough start to region play losing their opener against Stephens County but followed by a strong victory over Hart County.
After Tuesday’s loss to region champions Oconee County, the Lady Canes need to win both of their region games to clinch a GHSA playoff berth.
Monroe Area played at Franklin County Thursday, and the postseason will be determined on Friday, April 16th at home vs. East Jackson.
Monroe Area Hurricanes
The Canes came out strong in Region play with back to back victories over Stephens County and Hart County.
The boys are in a great position with their next region game at Franklin County; they could clinch the No. 3 seed with a win.
A loss would still be OK, but they would need to win vs. East Jackson to guarantee the No. 4 seed in GHSA playoffs.
Loganville Lady Red Devils
The girls’ team will need some help to get into the GHSA playoffs this year.
They have two region games left against Jackson County, which is currently 3-2, and Greenbrier, which is 5-0. The Lady Red Devils would need to win both games and get help from Clarke Central or Jackson County beating Walnut Grove.
Loganville Red Devils
The boys team still controls its own destiny to get into the GHSA playoffs.
After a gut-wrenching penalty kick loss to Johnson, they responded positively by beating the Eastside Eagles 4-1.
With games against Jackson County and Greenbrier, the Red Devils need to win both to guarantee the No. 4 seed.
They hold the tiebreaker over Eastside currently at three wins and three losses.
Top goal scorers in region play have been Davis Gilbert (junior) and captain Cooper Tafelski (senior) with four goals each.
Walnut Grove Lady Warriors
The girls are in very good shape to clinch a state playoff berth. With two games remaining against Clarke Central and Greenbrier, they could either finish as the No. 3 or No. 4 seed.
To finish third, they would need to beat Clarke Central and Jackson County would need to lose one of their last two games.
A loss could see the girls miss the playoffs.
Top goal scorers in region play are freshman Carolina Reyes with four goals. Junior Olivia Wolff and sophomore Avery McDaniel both have three goals each.
Walnut Grove Warriors
The road has been long and tough for the Warriors this season.
With a promising experienced roster, the team had some early close games where they just came up short.
Narrow losses to Jefferson and Prince Avenue followed by a win against George Walton gave the team confidence going into region play.
The slate has been tough as the offense has failed to produce goals.
The Warriors are currently eliminated from the playoffs, but will look to bounce back next year with some returning players.
Loganville Christian Lady Lions
After moving from Georgia Independent Schools Association to GHSA, the first year has proven difficult for the new kids on the block.
However, the Lady Lions had a chance to clinch the No. 3 seed with a win against Prince Avenue on Thursday.
Top goal scorer this year has been Haley Herron (Junior) with six goals and five assists, both team leading stats.
Karah Paschal (junior) and Bianca Calvo (sophomore) both have five goals each.
Loganville Christian Lions
The Lions have an outside chance to still make the postseason in 2021.
With wins in their last two Region games against Prince Avenue and Athens Academy, they could snag the No. 4 seed in GHSA playoffs.
