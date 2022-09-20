A clear day with a gentle breeze made for perfect conditions for the Walton County Cross Country Championship 5K races Saturday morning at Loganville Christian Academy.
Taking advantage of the conditions was Walton County’s top returning runner, Myles Byrd from Loganville High School. Byrd ran sub-18 minute time in the boys event which featured four teams and 28 runners.
Social Circle and Monroe Area opted to compete in the junior varsity and middle school races.
For Byrd, the LCA course led to a new personal best. It is one of five PR’s run by the top 10 in the boys race.
“I broke 17:50, so that’s a new PR for me, so this was a good day.” Byrd said. Byrd finished first in 17:43.30, beating out Red Devil teammate Ani Tesfaye’s 17:48.60.
Loganville easily won the boys team title with 20 points. Collin Allred and Tyler Boyett placed fourth and fifth while Trenton Sewoski was 10th.
“The main thing I liked about the course, it wasn’t hilly,” Byrd said. “And the day was really nice and warm.”
LCA Cross Country Coach Kinsey Snell, who oversaw the races, agreed with Byrd on the conditions.
“We had super weather, no one had to see a trainer afterwards, and no one got lost, so it was a great day,” Snell said.
Byrd said the Red Devils will run again this Saturday at Apalachee. The state meet will be in November. He already has a goal in mind.
“I’m trying to get to 17-flat,” Byrd said.
For Loganville Coach David Willoughby, Byrd, and his sister Camdyn, who won the middle school girls meet, is part of a large stable of runners.
“We have about 60 to 65 kids in our running program,” Willoughby said. “For us, today, was a good opportunity to train and see where we are at.
“We’re at the halfway mark of the season.”
Rounding out the top 10 in the boys 5K were third, Christopher Morton of LCA, sixth, Austin McElroy, LCA; seventh, Jonathan Whyte, GWA; eighth Jesse Bennett, Monroe Area; ninth, Nathan Taylor, Walnut Grove, 10th, Trenton Sewoski, Loganville.
LCA was second in the boys team with 54 points. Walnut Grove was third with 59.
The girls race had a surprise as George Walton Academy edged out Loganville for the team title. GWA came in with 34 points to Loganville’s 37.
LCA was third at 53 and Walnut Grove fourth at 120.
Azela Snell, the daughter of Coach Kinsey Snell, won the girls 5K in 21:54.86. Paige Sandidge of LHS was second at 21:57.79 while Sara Kate Bailey of GWA was third at 22:41.77.
Rounding out the top 10 were Moneli Shekarbakht of GWA, Abigail Dawson, LHS; Kiersten Henderson, GWA; Jada Herbert, LHS; Leah Stewart, LHS; Anna Meyers of GWA, and GWA place-kicker/athlete Sara Bryan.
Alli Marler of GWA grabbed 11th place and that was key in Lady Bulldogs slipping past the Red Devils.
Walnut Grove had three runners, McKenzie Parker, Lily Kate Holder and Christina Casey run personal bests.
GWA Coach Jamie Lill was happy with her team’s rally.
“The girls did their part,” Lill said. “Several made PR’s today. we also had Anna Digby win the girls JV 5K.”
Miller Rubio of Loganville won the boys JV 5K in 19:31.54. Walnut Grove’s Madison Myers was third overall and second in the girls race.
Loganville won the middle school team title with 15 points while LCA won the girls.
