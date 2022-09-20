Cross country

Girl runners hit the woods at the Walton County Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at Loganville Christian. 

 Jeff Byrd | Walton Tribune

A clear day with a gentle breeze made for perfect conditions for the Walton County Cross Country Championship 5K races Saturday morning at Loganville Christian Academy.

Taking advantage of the conditions was Walton County’s top returning runner, Myles Byrd from Loganville High School. Byrd ran sub-18 minute time in the boys event which featured four teams and 28 runners.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.