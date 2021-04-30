To say Paul Kendall had a great game against Taylor County in Game 2 of Social Circle’s series win over the Vikings may be an understatement.
Social Circle won Game 1 by a final of 5-0 before going on to win the second game 11-1 to advance to the second round of the Georgia High School Association Class A-Public state playoffs. Kendall’s big night at the plate helped facilitate much of that offensive output in Game 2.
Kendall finished Game 2 by going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two home runs. Ty Lemaster and Brayden Mitchell also knocked in two runs each during the contest while Mason Moore, Mason Hill and Mason Allen accounted for one RBI each.
Lemaster picked up the win on the mound in Game 2, pitching all five innings and allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
The big win in Game 2 came after Social Circle took care of business in Game 1, winning 5-0.
Jason Ball pitched a complete seven-inning game with nine strikeouts while giving up just three hits.
Offensively, Mitchell McCullough was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Jacob Bergman was 2-for-2. Moore, Hill and Logan Cross each logged a hit in Game 1 as well with Moore accounting for two RBIs.
Social Circle will travel to Region 7-A Public champion ACE Charter on Tuesday for Games 1 and 2 of a best-of-three series against the Gryphons starting at 5 p.m. in Macon. A third “if” game will be played Wednesday should the two teams split on Tuesday.
