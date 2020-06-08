The 2020 season was already going to be tough sailing for Loganville Christian Academy.
The Lions are set to make their maiden voyage through a Georgia High School Association schedule this fall after having spent many years as members of the Georgia Independent School Association. They were facing the dual headwinds of a young roster and a new head coach.
That, combined with the Covid-19 lockdown, only made the situation more ominous.
But LCA took another blow recently when its new coach surprisingly stepped down without having so much as conducted a single practice.
Adam Miller was hired by the Lions in February to replace Patrick Stewart, butMiller’s tenure lasted just 95 days.
“Coach Miller met with school administration and cited concern due to the coronavirus pandemic as his reason for leaving,” read the LCA press release that announced the decision. “He has decided to remain a teacher at Shiloh High School and a member of their football staff.”
Given that the virus has shown no partiality between public and private schools, it’s pure speculation as to what this actually means. Certainly, most private schools have taken a tougher financial hit than their public counterparts since they must rely on tuition and contributions rather than tax dollars.
Maybe Coach Miller was concerned about whether the Lions could afford to field a team this fall and, if so, would they have enough able bodies to endure the increased level of competition.
Apparently, LCA isn’t too concerned because, in the same press release, it announced Miller’s successor.
Tim Wellmaker will be given his first shot at a head coaching gig. Despite his inexperience, he’s had some impressive mentors.
A fixture in both the Grayson and Archer school zones as a coach in the Gwinnett Football League, he’s worked alongside former Rams coach Mickey Conn (now on staff at Clemson) and Tigers head coach Andy Dyer, who from scratch has built Archer into a perennial powerhouse.
He’ll need to draw on all the knowledge he’s gleaned from these two men, and maybe even borrow a player or two, as he prepares for his inaugural season.
The Lions struggled through a 5-7 season in their final fall in GISA. The slate they’ll face this year is not even in the same universe.
Among their non-conference foes is Holy Innocents’, who went 12-1 and made the third round of state, and Wesleyan, which finished 12-3, losing to Eagles Landing Christian in the state championship game. Add to that a region schedule that includes Athens Academy, Prince Avenue, and cross-county rival George Walton.
You’ve head of being thrown into the lion’s den, which seems inappropriate here. But certainly getting tossed into the frying pan is an apt description.
