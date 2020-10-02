Walnut Grove could move the ball between the 20s, but the Warriors could never hit pay dirt against Jackson County.
The result was a 20-0 loss to the Panthers on the road Friday night.
It took to the second quarter before anyone got on the board when Jackson County’s Tra Ransom punched in a score on a six-yard run. The PAT gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 10:21 to go in the half.
That’s all the scoring either team would do until the fourth quarter when Jackson County quarterback Isiah Maxey hit receiver Anthony Finley on a 24-yard touchdown strike at the 6:02 mark. The point after was good to put the Panthers up 14-0.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Maxey would finish off the scoring for the night with a touchdown run from 11 yards out. The point after was no good, resulting in the 20-0 final.
The loss moves Walnut Grove to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in Region 8-AAAAA.
The Warriors will be at home against Greenbrier in next week’s action.
