Dear Santa,
Me again.
Yeah, I know, I’ve not exactly been an angel this year.
There was that little tantrum when the Social Circle boys basketball team got ripped off by a distracted or disinterested scorekeeper. Those young men, particularly the seniors, had worked too hard for it to end that way.
And there were all those weeks this past football season when I kept picking against the surprising Red Devils and resurgent Warriors. Oh me of little faith.
Oh, and after all those years of ignoring or belittling soccer, I was shown the error of my ways by of bunch of talented and determined girls at Social Circle, who crushed everyone in their path on the way to the state title.
My bad. But I’ll try to atone for all my missteps by nixing my own list and making a few requests for others.
For starters, please send a basketful of quarterbacks, size 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with a cannon mounted on the dominant side. We’re losing some great ones to graduation this fall —- Johnny Crowe at Loganville, Ashton Adams at Walnut Grove, Jeremiah Anderson at Monroe Area and, most notably, four-year starter Logan Cross at Social Circle.
If we learned nothing else this year, a solid signal caller can make a huge difference in a team’s success.
Last season was one to remember for our local hard-court stars.
The resurgence of several
programs, like the Walnut Grove and Social Circle girls and both George Walton teams, both Loganville teams hosting Elite Eight games, and the aforementioned heartbreak of the Redskins kept our hearts warm over the long, cold winter.
As we head into the all-important region portion of the schedule, a healthy dose of momentum would go a long way in helping our teams maintain an upward trajectory.
Last spring was a memorable time. Of course, Loganville won another title baseball title, even with a new manager, and Social Circle came close.
To keep things rolling, if you could drop under the tree a few rangy righties and crafty lefties, as well as a dozen or so sluggers and slappers, we’d be oh so grateful.
Finally, send a stocking-full of gratitude to the Monroe Area girls softball team, which provided us with the inspirational story of the year. It’s been well documented, but to recap.
Their head coach died just weeks before the start of a new season, her replacement didn’t show up until two days before first pitch, and they lost their first five games
Yet they persevered and battle back to earn the first state playoff berth in school history.
For all of us, it was an early Christmas present.
Thanks in advance Santa, and Merry Christmas to all.
