LOGANVILLE — Loganville Christian Academy’s transition to the Georgia High school association has been uneventful so far, but the Lady Lions softball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday with a 14-0 win over Providence Christian in four innings.
Lady Lions pitcher Hannah Starling had herself a day both at the plate and in the circle. Starling pitched a complete game on 40 pitches with seven strikeouts while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.
Christy Mugomba was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Addi Grace Dennis also had multiple hits for the Lady Lions while Molly Biesiadecki and Haley Herron each had multiple RBIs.
However, the excitement of the win wasn’t long lived. LCA fell to Prince Avenue Christian 13-3 Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Lions return to action Tuesday at home against St. Francis.
Walnut Grove
Walnut Grove remained perfect in Region 8-AAAAA play with a sweep of Apalachee Thursday afternoon at Warrior Field. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Wildcats 3-2 in Game 1 before capping off the evening with a 6-0 win in Game 2.
Walnut Grove went up 1-0 early in Game 1 thanks to a double by Nova Wright, but Apalachee answered with a run of its own in the top of the fourth.
However, Cassie Boatright regained the lead for the Lady Warriors with a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning.
The Lady Warriors added another run in the fifth when Kaitlyn Johnson scored on a throwing error.
Emily Byers picked up the win in the circle during Game 1. Byers pitched a complete game on 105 pitches with five hits, one earned run and three strikeouts.
Game 2 was all Walnut Grove.
The Lady Warriors pumped out six runs on eight hits including three hits by Grayson Perry. Wright also had another two-hit game in Game 2, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI.
Johnson, Trinity Aycock, Boatright, Rylee Metz and Hayley Knight also registered hits in Game 2.
Pitcher Jenna Yeary picked up her second win of the year with a complete game in which she gave up one earned run and five hits while striking out two.
Walnut Grove returns to action Thursday on the road against Eastside for a region doubleheader in Covington. The Lady Warriors return home Sept. 14 to face former region foe Buford before meeting rival Loganville the following day.
Loganville
The Lady Devils stayed tied for second place in Region 8-AAAAA with a sweep of Clarke Central Thursday night, winning both games 8-0.
Loganville now faces Eastside on Tuesday for sole possession of that second-place spot behind Walnut Grove.
Katie Plummer was on fire at the plate for the Lady Devils during the doubleheader. Plummer was 4-for-4 on the day, including a 3-for-3 performance in Game 1 that saw her hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.
Brooklin Lippert also went 3-for-3 in Game 1 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ashleigh Miles picked up the win in the circle after tossing four innings, giving up three hits while striking out five.
Game 2 was much of the same for the Lady Devils. Miles picked up a second win with a six-inning performance in the circle where she struck out eight.
Offensively, Shelby Coffey and Madison Keener led the way with two hits each while MC Sorrell, Sarah Glick, Lippert, Madison Moore and Lindsey Lumsden had one hit each.
Plummer registered one hit in Game 2, a triple in the bottom of the sixth.
George Walton Academy
The Lady Bulldogs inched another game closer to being the first softball team in Walton County to hit double-digit wins.
George Walton defeated St. Francis 18-0 in three winnings to move to 9-1 on the season.
Pitcher Caroline Conner threw all three inning in the mercy rule-shortened contest, tossing just 35 pitches with no hits and five strikeouts.
Sophomore Riley Wilson continued her hot streak at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run.
Anslee Parrish also had an impressive day at the plate with five RBIs and two runs scored during her 3-for-4 performance.
The Lady Bulldogs will try to pick up their 10th win Tuesday at home against Providence Christian.
Monroe Area
Monroe Area fell to 0-7 on the season Thursday with a 11-4 loss to East Jackson.
Ivy Harrison was tagged with the loss, but pitched a complete game and gave up just five earned runs.
Addalyn Perkins, Hailey Wallace, Gracie Maddox, Maycee Stone, Paige Van Patten, Daisy Winter and Kendall Sargent each registered hits for the Lady Hurricanes during the loss with Stone and Van Patten accounting for one RBI each.
The Lady Hurricanes return to action Thursday with a home game against Stephens County.
