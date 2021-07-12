CHALMETTE, La. — A Loganville youth baseball team won its World Series championship, going undefeated to bring home the title.
West Walton Black won the 6-and-under U.S. Specialty Sports Association World Series, capping its run through the tournament with a 14-6 win Sunday over Pike County Red of Williamson, Georgia.
The Loganville team went undefeated through the substate, state and World Series tournaments the past month.
West Walton Black was 4-0 in pool play at the World Series in suburban New Orleans, then rolled through the bracket, beating Coquille (Louisiana) 16-8, Northshore Elite (Slidell, Louisiana) 18-10 and Aledo (Texas) Black 18-10 to clinch a spot in the title game.
Team members are Max Bower, Owen Burt, Brooks Carter, Carter Daniels, Kohen Davis, Trelazel Davis, Brody Fuller, Jason Nichols, Hampton Schumacher, Julian Siaca, Hayes Sorrells and Hudson Sorrells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.