It’s been one year since everything changed.
In a crazy span of 48 hours this time last year, we saw all professional sports put on hold, the cancelation of the NCAA basketball tournament and the postponement (and later cancellation) of college and high school sports.
Any one else find it weird that the last “normal” Friday we had was a Friday the 13th?
For a sports journalist like me, it was tough. I’ll be honest, I had some major anxiety during those first couple of months. The goal my entire life has always been to work in sports, but what’s a sports journalist supposed to do when there’s no sports to cover? Over the first few months of the pandemic, I saw many of my colleagues get laid off due to cutbacks at different newspapers.
I was one of the lucky ones still employed, albeit mainly focused on “real news” including how the pandemic was affecting us locally. Many of you may know, I spent time working at our sister paper, The Covington News, the majority of the week coving COVID-19 and other news in Newton County. But while I was mainly focused on “real news,” it was important to me to make sure we still kept the sports section going in The Walton Tribune.
While there were no sports going on, we began running a series of stories on spring sports seniors that had their seasons cut short. If there’s one positive that came out of this whole pandemic, it’s that I finally had the time to dig in and write those feature pieces that I wouldn’t normally be able to get to until the summer. David Johnson and Chris Bridges also contributed heavily with more feature stories in the mix to go along with those senior profiles.
So to address the big question posed around this time last year of “When will we get back to normal from this coronavirus stuff?”
It’s the million-dollar question. One year into this whole ordeal and things are back to a relative normal. High school sports made a return in August and it’s been full steam ahead since then. We’re in a way better spot now than we were in April last year when I wrote my column posing that same question.
I recently talked with my buddy Chris Carruth, the athletic trainer at Monroe Area High School, for a story in our upcoming Visions magazine. While the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been slower than many hoped, it is progressing. Many officials see that as a good sign sports will return to normal over the next year.
“I don’t think things will be back to 100 percent next year, but the COVID-19 protocols won’t be as strict,” Carruth said. “With what we’re seeing and what the CDC and other healthcare professionals are saying, I think we’re going to see normal start to return by the end of summer.”
That’s good news. Because, like many other people, I’m ready to be back to “normal.”
