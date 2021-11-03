A win would secure the Redskins first regular season winning record in 16 years and three-game winning streak for the first time in 15.
More importantly, it would position them to win third place in the league, allowing them to avoid a region champ in the first round of the playoffs.
On the other hand, a loss and Social Circle would finish fifth in the region and miss the postseason altogether.
After losing the first six in this series by huge margins, Social Circle finally beat Greene last year 44-7. But the Tigers are much improved over last season, when they won just one game.
Greene is led by dual-threat quarterback D.J. Smith, but they’ve been sporadic on offense. The Tigers have been shutout twice and held to a single touchdown twice. On the other had, they exploded for 63 against Towns and 48 against Twiggs.
A key to the Redskins success this year has been a drastically improved defense. After allowing 31 points a game last year, they’re giving up just 20 this fall.
