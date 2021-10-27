Game of the Week
- Who: Towns County (4-4, 0-3) at Social Circle (4-4, 1-2)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Redskins Stadium, Social Circle
- Series: Social Circle leads series 10-3
- Last: Social Circle 34, Towns County 27 (Nov. 13, 2020)
It looked as though the Redskins were headed for another fourth-place finish in the region, meaning they’d have to face a region champ on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
But last week’s upset of Commerce has improved their postseason prospects. Win out and Social Circle will earn the third seed, which would still force it to travel to open the postseason, but its opponent would be a region runner up.
The Redskins will be favored over their next two opponents, starting Friday at home against Towns County, which is looking for its second winning record in the school’s 52-year history, the first since 2008, and its second-ever playoff berth.
The Indians got off to a fast start, winning four of five non-region games. But they’ve lost all three region games. They’ll need two win their final two, including a regular-season finale against first-place Washington-Wilkes, to stay alive.
They’ll face a Redskins team that is brimming with confidence after snapping a seven-game losing skid to Commerce. They last beat the Tigers in 2005 and went on to win their first and only region championship.
