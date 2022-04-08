When local and Monroe Area alum Olympian Javianne Oliver paraded through downtown Monroe last fall to celebrate her performance at the Tokyo games, joining her along the way were members of the Hurricanes girls track team.
At the time, there were only eight athletes of the varsity squad. When the new season started earlier this year, the numbers had more than tripled to 25.
On the boys side, team members are inspired when they see the ASICS shoe commercial touting “Sound Mind, Sound Body” featuring Demek Kemp.
And the Dallas Cowboys are among their favorite teams, especially since Michael Gallup emerged as the NFL team’s go-to receiver.
All three were state track standouts during their time at Monroe Area.
Kemp beat out then five-star running back Nick Chubb for the 100-meter title in 2012 and was a member of the state’s top 4x100-meter relay team.
