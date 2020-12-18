The Walnut Grove High School flag football team is likely still asking itself, “What if?”
The Lady Warriors saw their historic 2020 season come to an end on Tuesday after an 8-6 loss to Greenbrier in the second round of the Class A-AAAAA state playoffs.
Host Greenbrier struggled offensively in the contest and scored its lone touchdown on a trick play where the Wolfpack faked taking a knee.
“It was a gimmick play, but it worked,” said Walnut Grove coach Ben Williams.
Greenbrier actually won its first-round game with two safeties and no offensive points.
The trick play score on Tuesday in the second round came with less than a second remaining in the first half and proved to be the difference.
After the Lady Warriors gave up a safety in the first half, the team responded with a scoring drive capped on a touchdown pass from Emma Peeler to Kaitlyn Johnson.
Trailing 8-6 at halftime, Walnut Grove was unable to add any points in the second half of Tuesday’s road contest.
“It was disappointing for the girls,” Williams said. “They played really hard. We had a few calls that could have gone either way.”
One of the those calls came with three minutes remaining in the contest. The Lady Warriors were stopped inside the 1-yard line.
“We thought we were in,” Williams said.
Walnut Grove is the first Walton County-based school to participate in flag football, now an officially-sanctioned Georgia High School Association sport.
“From where we started months ago putting this together, we are definitely pleased with the season,” Williams said. “The program should continue to grow. Several of the students are school are talking about the team and what they accomplished. The girls really enjoyed playing and are looking forward to next season. With the success we had, it should help build even more interest.”
Grayson Perry, Layla Cone and Milsan Castro were the seniors for the inaugural flag football team at Walnut Grove High School.
