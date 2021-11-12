Editor’s note: Class A Public and Class A Private first round playoff games are being played on Saturday.
The Bulldogs held off a late charge from rival Loganville Christian last Friday to earn the fourth seed out of Region 8-A private. Their reward is a trip to Roswell to face second-ranked and Region 6 champ Fellowship Christian on Saturday.
The Paladins’ lone loss was to top-ranked Trinity Christian, the odds-on favorite to win it all. Needless to say, it’s expected to be a long night for the Bulldogs and a short stay in the playoffs.
As expected, with the loss of a head coach to resignation and several key players to transfer, it’s been a down year at GWA. Their two wins is the fewest since 1994, when the Bulldogs went 2-8 in the regular season but still made the playoffs while members of the Georgia Independent School Association.
Since joining the Georgia High School Association, Fellowship and GWA have split four previous meetings. The Bulldogs won the first two in the regular season while the Paladins have come out on top in playoff contests.
Fellowship has emerged as a perennial powerhouse in Class A over the past six seasons. Under head coach Al Morrell, the won three region titles and reached the championship game in 2016.
Tim McFarlin took over the program this fall and has continued the upward trajectory.
Fellowship is most effective through the air. Junior quarterback Caleb McMickle has passed for over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. His favorite target is Josh Milhollin, who has over 700 yards receiving.
