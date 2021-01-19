After a down year last season, it seems five-time state champion Social Circle is back to its winning ways on the wrestling mat.
However, what the Redskins did Saturday during the Class A-Area 4 meet at Social Circle High School was more than just winning. Social Circle dominated the meet, winning all three matches by a final total of 252-0 to lock up the area title.
Social Circle defeated First Presbyterian Day 84-0 in the first round, followed by another 84-0 dismantling of Mt. DeSales in the second round and capped off with an 84-0 win over Strong Rock Christian in the area championship.
“Can’t say I’ve seen that before,” assistant coach Nate Ethridge said on Facebook of the clean sweep in area.
Other teams at the area meet took notice as well, congratulating the Redskins on social media afterwards.
“It was scary what you guys were doing out there, lot of fun to watch,” Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s wrestling Twitter page said in a reply to Social Circle’s recap of the day. “Thanks for hosting, you guys ran a smooth day. Looking forward to individual.”
Also in Class A, George Walton and Loganville Christian traveled to Towns County for the Class A-Area 8 duals meet. Despite some impressive showings individually, the Bulldogs finished sixth.
Ryan Denhardt (152) Michael Dagenhart (160) had wins against both Athens Christian and Towns. Perry Jake Stone (145) had a win against Athens Christian and took a forfeit win against Towns.
In Class AAA, Monroe Area made school history by qualifying for the state duals meet. The Hurricanes defeated Franklin County 48-21 and East Jackson 48-36 to clinch its first state meet appearance.
In Class AAAAA, Walnut Grove finished as the Region 8-AAAAA runner-up and earned a spot in the state meet while the Loganville Red Devils finished fifth despite a spirited showing.
The Warriors defeated Greenbrier 42-36 after falling to Jackson County in a tight 42-36 contest to claim the second-place finish.
State duals prelims begin around the state Friday. Teams will travel to the No. 1 seeded team in their portion of the bracket for the first round followed by the highest seeded team in the second round.
The state championship duals will be held at various venues based on classification on Jan. 30. Class A will be held at Trion High School, Class AAA is set to happen at Cherokee Bluff High School while Class AAAAA will be held at Locust Grove High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.