With a resounding 47-23 win over Decatur in the opening round of the Georgia High School Association’s Class AAAAA state playoffs, Loganville’s girls basketball team is on the verge of making school history again.
The Lady Devils’ 25-3 record is now tied with the school record for wins in a season. Loganville recently won its first region title in 21 years.
Sydney Bolden led the way for Loganville during the route of Decatur, posting 14 points in the win. Janae Charles, the Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year, and Rose Bone were also big contributors with both players scoring 9 points while Charles pulled down 14 rebounds and Bone pulled down nine. Bone also had five assists in the contest.
Loganville was set to host Maynard Jackson Friday night at The Inferno with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight against the winner of the Eagle’s Landing vs. Griffin game.
