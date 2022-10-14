Mulkey Dances In

Walnut Grove‘a Issac Mulkey dances in to the endzone during Friday night‘s win over Cherokee Bluff. Mulkey had two touchdowns on the evening.

Walnut Grove is no stranger to a nail-biter of game this season, but Friday night’s 28-25 win over Cherokee Bluff was a little too close for comfort for the Warriors.

A late interception by Zack Ford seal the historic win for Walnut Grove, which tied the school record for wins in a season at six. The Warriors are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 8-AAAA play. The win sets up a showdown with North Oconee for the Region 8-AAAA title next week at Warrior Field.

