Walnut Grove is no stranger to a nail-biter of game this season, but Friday night’s 28-25 win over Cherokee Bluff was a little too close for comfort for the Warriors.
A late interception by Zack Ford seal the historic win for Walnut Grove, which tied the school record for wins in a season at six. The Warriors are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 8-AAAA play. The win sets up a showdown with North Oconee for the Region 8-AAAA title next week at Warrior Field.
Walnut Grove jumped out to an early lead when quarterback Ashton Adams found Ford in the flats for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
The Warrior nipped a bears scoring threat on the ensuing drive when Avery Schnier picked off a Cherokee Bluff pass at the Walnut Grove 1-yard line. However, despite a big pay to get the Warriors to midfield, the drive stalled out and Walnut Grove was forced to punt.
After getting the ball back thanks to a Cherokee Bluff punt, the Warriors went up 14-0 thanks to a big catch and run by Emadd Howard.
However, Cherokee Bluff started to sneak back in the contest when the Bears got on the board with a 9-yard touchdown run set up by a back punt by Walnut Grove with 5:16 left in the first half.
The Bears cut the lead to four just before the half with a 35-yard field goal.
Walnut Grove extended its lead once again midway through the third quarter when Issac Mulkey took the direct snap and scrambled in from 10 yards out.
Mulkey found the end zone again early in the fourth with a 1-yard touchdown run set up by a long warrior drive to make it 28-10 Walnut Grove.
Cherokee Bluff wouldn’t go down quietly though. On the ensuing drive, the Bears marched down field and punched it in from 2 yards out and went for two to cut the score to 28-18.
After a stalled Walnut Grove drive resulted in a punt, Cherokee Bluff once again drove down and was able to hit paydirt with a 2-yard run to cut the score to 28-25.
Walnut Grove couldn’t get anything going offensively late in the fourth, but a shanked punt deep in their own territory nearly spelled disaster for the Warriors.
Cherokee Bluff took over possession at the Warrior 31-yard line and looked poise to score as the clock ticked away with under a minute left.
But Ford came in clutch for the Warriors again by picking off a would be bears touchdown in the corner of the endzone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.