Some people are slow learners. Take myself for example.
It was mid-April, and I was preparing to write the obituary for Loganville’s baseball season. After an inexplicable stretch of seven games, in which they lost five, I figured they’d peaked.
After all, among the losses were to arch-rival Walnut Grove for the first time ever and to Jackson County, the former of which missed the postseason and latter of which barely snuck in.
Before I completely humiliated myself, I chatted with new Red Devils manager Bran Mills, and he assured me he wasn’t concerned in the least. I decided to give them another chance.
They proceeded to reel off 12 straight wins, not losing again until Game 2 of the Class AAAAA championship series against Cartersville. They rebounded two days later to bring home the school’s sixth state title.
Lesson relearned: never count out the Red Devils.
Unlike Loganville, Social Circle has no historic basis on which to grant them the benefit of the doubt. So when the Redskins baseball team stumbled late in the season, losing five of eight and dropping from first the third in the region and forcing them to travel instead of host a playoff series, I had no doubt the end was near.
But the Redskins developed a severe case of amnesia, forgetting the lost opportunities of the regular season and winning six of eight to make it all the way to the Class A public semifinals.
With all but one senior returning for the Redskins next spring, anything but a state title will be a disappointment.
While baseball dominated the headlines, several sports that often lurk in the shadows grabbed our collective attention. It was a banner year for soccer.
The George Walton girls had its best year, record-wise, in school history, led by an alum who starred on some of the Lady Bulldogs best teams.
Both Loganville teams spent weeks ranked among the top 10 in the state, and the Monroe Area girls earned a state berth in Class AAA and advanced to the second round.
The Social Circle girls topped them all, winning the whole thing in Class A public. That they ended it with a win over region rival Commerce, who’d handed them their only loss in the regular season, made it even more special.
It was a glorious spring in Walton County, with region and state titles popping up everywhere. Here’s hoping the momentum carries over into the fall.
