You ever get into a rabbit hole while surfing around online? I’m guilty of it plenty of times on YouTube, but the one site I almost always get sucked into is the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
I’m a pretty big history buff, especially when it comes to high school football in Georgia. So, I love looking through the GHSFHA website and finding new little facts here and there.
If you’ve never checked out the site, it’s an expansive database of information in a Wikipedia-type format. Historian Loren Maxwell created the site as a resource for both writers and fans. Personally, it’s an invaluable resource that helps keep track of a multitude of different stats.
While combing through the site the other day I got the bright idea from Publisher David Clemons to write a column with different little Georgia high school football history trivia tidbits.
So, without further ado, here’s some fun Georgia high school football facts.
Do you know what team in the state has the most total wins? Its Valdosta. Football in south Georgia is like a religion and Valdosta is no exception. Think the movie “Friday Night Lights,” but in real life. The Wildcats have been playing football since 1913 and have an overall record of 932-241-34.
Do you know what team has the most state titles? Again, Valdosta, and it’s not even close. The south Georgia prep football mecca has an astounding 24 state titles, along with 36 region championships. Thirteent of those state titles came between 1951 and 1971 with the most recent state title coming in 2018 after an 18-year drought.
Fun fact: Seven football teams have won state titles in Walton county history, but none have ever been in the GHSA. If you read my cover story in Gridiron Guide last year, you’d have seen that GWA won four state titles in the Georgia Independent School Association, Carver won one on Georgia Interscholastic Association and LCA won two in Independent Christian Schools of Georgia and Alabama. The closest a team has come to winning a Georgia High School Association title was Monroe Area in 2012 when the Hurricanes got to the Final Four before being knocked out by that year’s Class AAAA state champion, Sandy Creek. GWA also made it to the Final Four in 2012, just the Bulldogs’ third season as a member of the GHSA, but lost to eventual Class A state champ, Eagles Landing Christian.
Valdosta’s 1971 team is often considered to be the most dominant high school football team in state history, going 13-0 and winning games by an average of 48-10. Personally, I’d like to have seen how that team stacked up against the Carver High School team that won the GIA state title in 1968 and beat opponents by an average of 47-2.
Do you know what school in Walton County has the highest winning percentage? What about the most total wins? So, this is a little bit tricky, George Walton Academy has the highest winning percentage at 63.2% while Monroe Area has the most wins at 377. The GHSFHA takes into account GWA’s records while in GISA in addition to their record as a member of the GHSA. However, Monroe Area has been playing football a whole lot longer than GWA.
Do you know what schools have more than 10 state titles? Well I gave one away already up top. Valdosta has 24 state titles and I wasn’t kidding when I said second place isn’t even close. Buford is next up with 12 while Lincoln County has 11. Tattnall Square also has 11 state titles; however, all of those were won as a member of the GISA, not the GHSA like the other three aforementioned schools.
Do you know who has the most rushing yards in single season in state history? What about touchdowns in a single season? Surprisingly, Herschel Walker is incorrect for both. Walker, who played at Johnson County, is second for rushing yards in a season at 3,167 behind Washington-Wilkes’ Daccus Turman who rushed for 3,172 yards during the 2000 season.
For touchdowns in a single season, Walker ranks fourth with 45 touchdowns in 1979. The record holder with 58 in 2007 might sound familiar to University of Georgia football fans: Emanuel County Institute’s Washaun Ealey.
Fun Fact: It’s been well documented in this paper how dominant former Monroe Area quarterback Chandler Byron was as a senior in 2018, but sometimes it takes putting things in perspective to realize how impressive Byron was in 2018. Byron finished the year with 2,796 yards rushing which set the state record for rushing yards by a quarterback, but it also ranks eighth all time in state history. Byron rushed for more yards in his senior year than former Cedartown legend and UGA great Nick Chubb did in 2012 (2,721 yards) and 2013 (2,690 yards).
