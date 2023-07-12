LOGANVILLE — New Loganville Head Football Coach Gene Cathcart credited his team’s chemistry for making June a great month for his Red Devils.
As work for July began Monday following the GHSA-mandated dead week, the Red Devils will use a two-day padded camp July 18-19 at Morgan County in a bid to get ready for the start of fall drills on July 24 with aclimation week.
“I’m very pleased with how hard we worked. It (June) was an outstanding month for us,” Cathcart said the day after the Red Devils participated in a padded camp at Dacula on June 27-28.
The other highlight was playing in the 7-on-7 tournament at the University of Georgia’s home field of Sanford Stadium on June 20.
“We got to play most of our tournament games in Sanford Stadium. It went well. We handled our 7-on-7 a bit different from others. We want to execute our system in what we are going to do when we go for real. I really don’t know where you put the trophies they get for 7-on-7,” Cathcart quipped.
At Dacula, Loganville were in pads for all 11-on-11 work against five other schools.
“We went 11-on-11, all-day, working on situations. We got to work on our run game, screen game and pass protect,” Cathcart said. “On defense, we got to work on defending the whole field. Of course, there was a lot to correct, but I was very pleased with how we did.”
Cathcart gave credit for the success to his team and his coaching staff.
“This group of players have showed a tremendous work ethic and the trust they showed to the returning coaches and the new ones is excellent,” Cathcart said. “This team has really been focused on their business. We have a great deal of chemistry and leadership. We have a really good nucleus of trust within our team to build on.”
Coming out of the spring, Loganville had upwards to 130 players participating in Cathcart’s new program. Cathcart replaced former Red Devil alum Brad Smith as the Red Devils’ football coach. The Red Devils started 8-0 last year and finished 9-2, their best season under Smith in three years.
Cathcart enjoyed great success in his native South Carolina, winning a state title at Greenville.
One of the best ways to replicate that success is for his new team to buy in what Cathcart wants to preach.
“We have come away from this month, really excited,” Cathcart said. “The kids were extremely positive and considering that we are still in an installation mode, and it was the first time having us all together, our kids and coaches did a really good job.”
Loganville’s season opener is Aug. 18 at rival Monroe Area.
