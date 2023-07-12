Loganville High School football 2023

Loganville football players go through a line drill for new Coach Gene Cathcart back in May. Loganville will don full pads for a padded camp at Morgan County on July 18-19. George Walton Academy and Walnut Grove will also participate. Jeff Byrd photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

LOGANVILLE — New Loganville Head Football Coach Gene Cathcart credited his team’s chemistry for making June a great month for his Red Devils.

As work for July began Monday following the GHSA-mandated dead week, the Red Devils will use a two-day padded camp July 18-19 at Morgan County in a bid to get ready for the start of fall drills on July 24 with aclimation week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.