The George Walton Academy and Loganville High School volleyball programs both advanced to their respective state tournaments.
The GWA Lady Dogs are still alive and are scheduled to face Holy Innocents’ in the third round of the Class A Private tournament Wednesday (today).
It was a successful season for the LHS Volley Devils who fell to in the second round of the Class AAAAA state tournament on Saturday.
George Walton Academy
First-year Lady Bulldog coach Davis Schnieders has seen his team bounce back from a disappointing region tournament to win two state tournament matches.
“Our postseason play has been unbelievable,” the coach said. “The team took some tough losses in the finals region. We started last week with a team meeting to reset our minds and focus on the new challenges ahead of us”
State tournament matches are best-of-five. In the first round, GWA (29-11) defeated Mount Bethel Christian.
“They were a very good opponent with excellent athletes,” Schnieders said. “Our volleyball team play to our strengths and keep our opponent in check.”
The Lady Dogs advanced 3-0 past Mount Bethel in the first round. Up next for GWA was Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg.
“Each opponent is going to be increasingly tougher,” Schnieders said. “Trinity had a very strong middle blocker and they moved her around the court and attacked from various spots. Our players did an excellent job with slowing down her attacks and responding with quick transition plays.”
The Lady Dogs’ motto for the second-round match was “play relaxed and loose.” In the end, GWA took a 3-0 victory winning each set 25-23.
The Lady Dogs travel to Holy Innocents’ in Sandy Springs Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Loganville High School
The Lady Devils (32-14) qualified for state for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
The LHS team went on the road in the opening round and defeated Chapel Hill 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-15.)
Coach Joe King’s team then advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the last five years.
The Lady Devils were able to host the second round as No. 4 seed Harris County of Region 2-AAAAA defeated Eagles Landing, the No. 1 seed from 4-AAAAA.
“I knew Harris County would be a tough matchup,” King said. “They aren’t your normal No. 4 seed. Their region is the toughest in the state and has five or six teams that could the No. 1 seed in other regions. I thought we played well against them but Harris County just made fewer mistakes, played solid volleyball and went on a few scoring runs that we couldn’t match.”
While disappointed that the season came to an end, the LHS coach said it was still another strong campaign for his team.
“The last loss of the season always stings, but I'm so proud of this group for working to put our program back on track after struggling a little bit last season,” King said. “They have a lot to be proud of. I have a core group of seniors that have had ups and downs, but finished with a solid senior season. We have a strong group of underclassmen that will work hard to do even better next year.”
Some of the highlights for 2021 included earning more than 30 wins for the fourth time in five years, another state tournament appearance, advancing to the Sweet 16 and having three first team All-Region players and one named to the second team. I hope we continue to work to make this kind of success a norm in our volleyball program every year.”
