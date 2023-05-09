Roy Hubbard’s son was in town last week for a fundraiser at Loganville Christian Academy.
Roy Hubbard’s son was in town last week for a fundraiser at Loganville Christian Academy.
You might have heard about Tyler. The LCA alum has done pretty well for himself in the music business, most notably in the country genre.
His dad would be over-the-moon proud of his youngest boy. As for me, I couldn’t be happier for Tyler. Nor am I the least bit surprised. The old saying “the fruit don’t fall far from the tree” is most appropriate in this case.
If you’ve seen Tyler, you’ve seen his Dad. That huge smile, the mannerism, his voice, his boundless energy. If you know Tyler, you know his Dad. The work ethic, the drive and ambition, a mind that never stops thinking of new ideas and projects.
He was also a dear friend. We met Roy and Amy in Sunday School and quickly developed a friendship. We were at the same stage in life, married with young kids and trying to keep our heads above water.
He had that aw-shucks way of engaging with you, the most down-to-Earth person I’ve ever met.
Roy was a serial entrepreneur. He started out in landscaping, followed by a mobile-lube business and was working on building a storage facility. And those are just the things I was aware of.
He was kind and generous to a fault. Back in 1992, when I was laid off from a job, he didn’t hesitate to hire me on and pay me far more than I was worth.
Roy was an open book, and we had some wonderful conversations that ranged from the spiritual to the political to being a husband and father.
Sadly, you might have noticed I refer to Roy in the past tense.
I was out of town that fateful Saturday in February of 2007. Roy and Amy lived less than a mile from me and my wife on North Cross Road on the edge of the Walton-Barrow County line in a house on the banks of the Apalachee River.
I was in a meeting when I got a call from my wife. When I rang her back and heard her voice, I immediately knew something was wrong.
“Roy’s been killed in a helicopter crash,” she said.
I can remember standing in that hallway, temporarily unable to comprehend the news. That he was gone was shocking. The way he died, not so much.
Never one to settle for a normal hobby, like golfing or fishing, Roy had decided to learn to fly. He’d just taken off with an instructor from his backyard when something went tragically wrong.
I’ll never forget going to his house the next day. You could see the crash site as you drove up. The house was packed with family and friends.
Sitting in the living room, I could hear a guitar being strummed from another room. It was Tyler, dealing with his devastating loss the best way he knew how.
Who could have imagined that years later, he’d be playing before thousands in sold-out arenas and producing some of the most popular country hits ever.
Tyler recently released a new single entitled “Miss My Daddy.” When I first saw it pop up on my YouTube feed one night, the lump began to swell in my throat before I even listened to the song. By the time it was over, I was fighting a losing battle with the water works.
Hey Tyler, you’re not the only one who misses your daddy.
