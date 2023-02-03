GWA battles LCA

Loganville Christian’s Drake Kucharich (13) tries to avoid the block of George Walton Academy’s Chase Jocelyn and the defense of Logan Blalock (1) Tuesday night at GWA. The Bulldogs beat the Lions 49-48 despite 24 points from Kucharich. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Inbound plays proved big for George Walton Academy Tuesday night against rival Loganville Christian.

The Bulldogs won another intense battle with the Lions, pulling out a 49-48 decision to remain unbeaten in GIAA, Region 2-AAAA at 4-0. They also improved to 19-5 overall.

