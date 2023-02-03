Inbound plays proved big for George Walton Academy Tuesday night against rival Loganville Christian.
The Bulldogs won another intense battle with the Lions, pulling out a 49-48 decision to remain unbeaten in GIAA, Region 2-AAAA at 4-0. They also improved to 19-5 overall.
The Lions, though, showed enough problems to make GWA Coach Matt Reynolds concerned about winning the season-long war.
“That’s a good-looking team. They had the big kid (Banks Pouchier) in and he did a good job. At their place, Reese (Gelsthorpe) went for 26 and they did a great job of taking him away. He hung in there. Other guys stepped up. Chase (Jocelyn) played great offensively, M.J. (Marable) and Ethan (Richards) stepped up defensively.
“Still, that was a good team we played. We’ve played them twice and won by a total of five points.”
The Bulldogs trailed for much of the game and did not take the lead for good until a minute left when Jocelyn made an 8-foot shot at the baseline for a 47-45 lead.
Drake Kucharich’s answer for the Lions was blocked by Jocelyn. It put the Lions in a chase-and-foul mode in the final 20 seconds.
The Bulldogs were faced with an inbound with six seconds left and Reynolds had the right call made as Logan Blalock popped wide open for an easy layup and a 49-45 lead.
“It’s a normal inbound play we run,” Blalock said. “I don’t know if I should have shot, there were only four or five seconds left. I just knew I couldn’t blow the shot.”
Kucharich fired up a 33-foot, 3-pointer and drained it to cut the deficit to one at 49-48 but only .5 seconds remained. The Bulldogs executed a long pass that was touched, allowing the clock to run out on the Lions.
The loss drops LCA to 12-9 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Lions, however, got a big lift from Kucharich with a game-best 24 points.
A month ago, 6-foot-7 center Banks Pouchier was playing limited minutes but Tuesday, he started and was another problem for the Bulldogs. He had eight rebounds and four blocked shots to go with four points.
The move to go big allowed Ky Fryar to move out and guard GWA’s leading scorer in Gelsthorpe. The senior Bulldog did not score in the first half but came back with nine points in the second half. Four of those came by the free throw and allowed the Bulldogs to close the game’s biggest gap of 10 points, 31-21, down to one by quarter’s end. Down five with six minutes to go, Gelsthorpe hit his lone 3-pointer of the game to make it 40-38. It was battle to the wire from that point.
Jocelyn led GWA with 15 points and seven rebounds. Blalock had 14 points while Gelsthorpe had seven assists to go with six rebounds and three steals.
