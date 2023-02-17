Monroe Area basketball

Monroe Area’s Alan Jones goes up for a shot against Hebron Christian Wednesday at Oconee County in the Region 8-AAA Tournament. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

WATKINSVILLE - Monroe Area handled its business Wednesday night and avoided the upset bug that has bitten more than a few teams this week.

The fourth-ranked Hurricanes dispatched a very athletic Hebron Christian team at Oconee CountyHigh School, 63-56, in a Region 8-AAA semifinal game.

