WATKINSVILLE - Monroe Area handled its business Wednesday night and avoided the upset bug that has bitten more than a few teams this week.
The fourth-ranked Hurricanes dispatched a very athletic Hebron Christian team at Oconee CountyHigh School, 63-56, in a Region 8-AAA semifinal game.
Monroe Area improved to 22-4 and moved into the finals against Stephen County, which pulled a mild upset over Hart County, the No. 2 seed, 52-39. The championship game was set for Friday night.
More importantly with the win, Monroe Area locked up a host playoff game in the first round next week. Hebron Christian, 12-15, faced Hart County for the three-seed game.
Monroe Area coach Kevin Strickland credited his team’s defense that saw the Hurricanes hold the Lions’ game-breaking guard Mataj Glover to just one point over the first three quarters.
“Our defense was awesome. It’s the thing we hold our hats on. We held 0 (Glover) down until he got hot there in the fourth quarter. He can score a lot in a hurry.
“Tonight, though, was a big win for us. They (the Lions) are going to win some games in the playoffs. They are a really talented team.”
Monroe showed its wears going on a 9-2 run to take a 29-22 lead in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Little Man Anderson made it a 10-point lead and a steal and score by Vonte Newell gave Monroe its largest lead at 12, 41-29.
It was 50-39 to start the fourth quarter when Glover went on a mini barrage of three straight 3-pointers. Monroe also had some problems on offense with three straight turnovers. The lead fell to just two at 50-48 with six minutes left.
A steal and score by Newell put Monroe up 54-48. With 1:26 to go, Jakyri Jones made an 8-footer in the paint for the game’s last big basket to keep the Canes up six.
Anderson led the Canes with 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Jakyri Jones had 11 points, six steals and four assists while Vonte Newell had 11 points and seven assists.
Monroe also got help from Javien Todd with seven points, including a big trey in the third quarter.
Devon McField led the Lions with 19 points.
