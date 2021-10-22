BETHLEHEM — The Walnut Grove High School and Apalachee High School football teams both knew a great deal rested on the outcome of Friday’s Region 8-AAAAA contest.
By the time the contest was in the record book, it would be the host Wildcats (3-5, 3-2) who boosted their state playoff chances with a 35-7 victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
Walnut Grove (3-5, 2-3) entered the game in a five-way tie for third in the region standings, but Friday’s loss could be costly to its postseason hopes.
Trailing at 21-7 halftime, the Warriors needed a defensive stand to stay in the contest and got it.
Walnut Grove took possession at its 14-yard line but quickly went three-and-out. Brenden Hamrick was forced to punt deep in Warrior territory and pushed Apalachee back to its own 40.
The Wildcats covered the 60 yards, however, and capped the drive on a 2-yard run by Jeff Roberts with 0:46 left in the third to build a comfortable 28-7 lead.
Colby Sikes, one of the top rushers in the region, added a final score on a 12-yard run with 3:45 remaining in the game.
The Warriors had looked to employ a physical, run-first offense alternating Kendall Lee and Ashton Adams at quarterback using three lead blockers in the backfield in an attempt to simply overpower the Wildcats.
The first pass of the game for either team did not occur until 7:45 was left in the second quarter and Walnut Grove took full advantage of the play as Lee connected with a wide-open Zack Ford on a 38-yard connection. Brenden Hamrick’s point-after kick evened the score at 7-7.
The scoring drive covered 80 yards using eight plays and taking 5:50 off the clock.
Sikes answered with a 41-yard touchdown run with 6:19 before halftime putting Apalachee back in the lead at 14-7.
The Wildcats then forced a punt and took over at the Warrior 49 late in the first half. AHS reached the end zone again on a 37-yard run by Roberts with 3:21 before halftime for a two-touchdown advantage.
Walnut Grove took the game’s opening possession and appeared set to reach the end zone before a penalty killed the drive’s momentum.
Lee raced 53 yards to the Apalachee 1-yard line but a chop block was called on the Warriors. That call backed Walnut Grove up to a first-and-25 from its own 28.
The host Wildcats took position for the first time at their own 49. Sikes, who entered the game with 800 rushing yards, raced 45 yards but the AHS touchdown was nullified on a holding penalty which ultimately forced the Wildcats to punt.
Walnut Grove was forced to punt on its second series of the contest but Apalachee delivered on special teams with a blocked punt by Tyler Ferro who scooped up the block and reached the end zone with 1:05 left in the opening quarter. Brody Ham’s point-after kick made the score 7-0.
Kyle Smith and Maleek Wong both made several defensive plays for the Warriors.
Walnut Grove will host Eastside High School next Friday while the AHS Wildcats travel to Loganville in more key 8-AAAAA matchups.
