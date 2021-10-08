Due to heavy rain all week, the final week of the regular season, and in turn the final standings in Region 8-AAAAA, have had to wait until drier weather.
Or so it seemed.
Thanks to the generosity of University of North Georgia head softball coach Mike Davenport, teams in Region 8-AAAAA will be able to duke it out to determine the final standings this weekend at Haines and Carolyn Hill Stadium on UNG’s Dahlonega campus. The Hill, as UNG’s stadium is known, has an artificial turf playing surface and will host eight games between Friday and Saturday.
Walnut Grove will see the most action on the field. The Lady Warriors lost a 5-1 contest to Eastside on Friday, but will return to the Hill on Saturday for four games starting at 10 a.m.
“Our athletic directors got together two days ago to come up with a plan just in case we get the rain like we’ve gotten,” Walnut Grove head coach Steven Foster told The Tribune Thursday. “Coach Davenport offered up North Georgia, which is awesome so that everybody can play and get these games in for seeding.”
Loganville and Eastside are currently tied for first place in Region 8-AAAAA with identical 14-2 region records. Walnut Grove sits in third with a 7-5 region record, which includes Friday’s loss to Eastside.
Walnut Grove’s Saturday gauntlet begins with a doubleheader against Apalachee starting at 10 a.m. followed by a doubleheader with Loganville starting at 2 p.m.
Both doubleheaders were scheduled to be played earlier in the week, but were canceled due to the rain across north Georgia.
