The Loganville Lady Devils softball team will be coming into the 2021 season swinging.
Loganville will return seven starters from last season but will have to make up for the loss of Ashleigh Miles, who carried most of the load in the circle the past two seasons.
“I think we have a lot of confidence going into the season,” head coach Alan Maddox said.
Loganville will rely on an offense that returns five starters who batted over .300 last year. Brooke Lippert, MC Sorrell, Katie Plummer, Lindsay Lumsden and Megan Waites will lead the offensive attack.
“Offensively, I think we hit the ball well this summer,” Maddox said. “We have a lot of girls that hit the ball with power and consistency. I am really excited to see what we can do.”
Loganville batted .328 as a team last year. Lippert led the team with a .434 average from the leadoff spot. She will return to the outfield with Plummer, who ended the year batting .372.
The Lady Devils return the middle of their lineup in Sorrell, Plummer and Lumsden. All three are coming off seasons with at least 20 RBIs. Plummer and Lumsden both homered three times last season, which leads all returning players.
In the circle, Shelby Coffey and Grace Kendrick return with some varsity experience. They threw 50 2/3 innings combined and will be key in replacing Miles’ 173 innings from last year.
Loganville lost their backstop and leader from last season as well. Sarah Glick hit seven homeruns but “her energy and leadership in the dugout” will be missed the most according to Maddox. Emma Smith will be back behind the plate after missing 2020 with an injury.
“I do not know if this is an area that needs improvement,” Maddox said of the pitching staff, “but it is the area that we have the least amount of varsity experience.”
Their facilities themselves will be the biggest change from last year’s team. They will be breaking in new locker rooms, concessions and scoreboard this year.
The region will be a battle for the top four spots. Walnut Grove, Jackson County and Eastside return experience, while Apalachee, Greenbrier and Clarke Central have added some talented players to their rosters.
“In my opinion, everyone has an equal chance to finish in the top four,” Maddox said.
Loganville finished 12-8 in Region 8-AAAAA last season, finishing third behind Walnut Grove and Apalachee.
