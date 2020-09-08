I can’t speak for everyone else in attendance — though I think I do — but last Friday night was a thing of beauty.
The skies were blue, the birds were chirping, the flowers blooming. And best of all, those glorious lights perched high atop the concrete poles were glowing like never before.
OK, maybe I exaggerate, at least about the birds and flowers, but the vibe around Don Williams Stadium on the campus of George Walton Academy was unlike any other I’ve experienced before, and I’ve covered many a game there over the years.
Funny how the threat of losing something you cherish gives you a whole new perspective.
I’ve spent nearly every Friday night over the past two-plus decades shoe-horned into a press box at some high school football field covering a ballgame. Truth be told, there were times I’d have preferred to have been anywhere else.
But last week, there’s no place I’d have rather been.
In the hours leading up to kickoff, I wasn’t sure I’d be watching one of our local squads in action. Every day, a different program in Georgia was cancelling a game after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, forcing his entire team into lockdown. It felt inevitable the virus would claim one of our own.
Luckily, we made it to kickoff unscathed. There’s no guarantee we’ll be so fortunate this week, or the next or the next. It’s going to be that kind of season. Nobody should take Friday nights for granted this fall.
But back to that ballgame. A pair of our locals, George Walton and Social Circle, met for the first time in two years.
As I entered the gate before kickoff, it was immediately obvious the season had been turned upside down, literally. GWA was holding Senior Night during its first home game rather than the last. Kudos to whoever came up with the idea. No sense taking a chance on these 12th-graders missing out on one of the highlights of their final high school year.
What’s more, there was no halftime run to the concession stand for a Coke and Snickers and most attendees were clad in masks.
Other than that, things seemed blessedly normal. The cheerleaders danced and flipped and shook their pompoms. The bands belted out the familiar fight songs and performed on the field at halftime. The crowd cheered every first down and score and bemoaned every turnover and yellow flag.
And when the final buzzer sounded, the home team exalted in victory while the visitors hung their heads in defeat.
I met the victorious coach at midfield for a postgame interview and, in our awkwardness, didn’t know whether to shake hands, bump fists or maintain a socially responsible distance. But what we didn’t do was talk about a virus.
We spoke about the game, the players and the big plays, the turning points and the upcoming road trip.
It was two weeks late, but high school football season had arrived. Here’s hoping it sticks around for a while.
