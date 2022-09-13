Through four weeks of the high school football season, two Walton County teams are still unbeaten and another is 3-1.
Walnut Grove won just three games last year. Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Warriors have already matched that total. They are also 1-0 in Region 8-AAAA play having won at North Hall 38-20 last Friday.
WG head coach Rob Andrews said Monday that everything is in front of his Warriors going forward.
“We played a great game on the offensive side of the ball last Friday,” Andrews said.
“Our players are taking ownership of their roles on the team. We are working to improve each and every day on and off the field. We have a great test in front of us for our first home game this Friday night.”
Sophomore running back Emadd Howard has a breakout season for the Warriors. He rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 20-14 win at Chattahooche County, following up a 175-yard game in the opener at Jasper County in Monticello.
Quarterback Ashton Adams is coming on strong with his best game of the year North Hall. He completed several passes in the Warriors romp and added a 78-yard touchdown run.
LOGANVILLE
Loganville was expected to be improved over last season’s 5-6 mark. A 4-0 start and a Top 10 ranking in Class AAAAA comes off as a surprise, but now the Red Devils head into region play with Winder-Barrow coming to the revamped Red Devil Stadium on Friday.
Loganville head coach Brad Smith issued his thoughts on his team through four weeks.
“It’s great being 4-0, but it means nothing toward our goals. The only thing that matters is taking care of our business one game at a time,” Smith said. “We are focused on us and our processes. While we are off to a good start there are so many things that we need to clean up, especially heading into region play with a very good Winder-Barrow football team.”
The Red Devils are playing well on both sides of the ball. The defense has recorded back-to-back shuts of Peachtree Ridge (21-0) and this past Friday, a 38-0 shutout of Apalachee High School in Winder.
The offense is paced by a strong running game led by Solomon Leslie who has more than 700 rushing yards through four games.
Monroe Area
This time last year, Monroe Area was 4-0. This year, the Hurricanes are 1-3.
The record, however, needs a closer look based on the strong opposition Monroe was scheduled with for the non-region slate.
The first was a four-overtime loss at Loganville, a team that is 4-0 and ranked in the Top 10 in AAAAA.
Then there was Gainesville, an emerging AAAAAA program that is also unbeaten and led by a former Alabama great coach in Josh Niblett who won six Alabama 7A titles at Hoover.
Finally, was Friday’s matchup with Prince Avenue, the Private A-runner-up, that was returning 18 starters off a 13-2 team.
“I’m not disappointed with my team, when you look at who we’ve played. That was a great offense we played tonight,” said Monroe Area Head Coach Kevin Reach of Prince Avenue Christian.
“The only thing that upset me was the tplay at the one when we were down there late in the third quarter, about to take the lead. Our quarterback pulled the ball out from the back, and that wasn’t suppose to happen.”
The botched exchange led to a five-yard loss. On third down, a pick was thrown at the PAC 1. It was one of three turnovers for the Hurricanes.
Still, Jeremiah Alexander had some good play in keeping Monroe in it against the Wolverines. He was 12-of-22 for 193 passing while rushing for another 45.
Alan Jones was strong with 83 rushing and one TD and then added a second on a 40-yard screen. Jeremy Alexander had four catches for 61 yards.
Social Circle
The Redskins are 3-1 after securing a second straight win over a Walton County private school. SC beat Loganville Christian 49-13 in a game that was supposed to be played at LCA but wound up at Social Circle.
The Redskins have a bye this week and Head Coach Rob Patton said it comes at a great time.
“Excited that we finally played an entire game this past week. We have a few guys banged up so it is a good week for us to have a bye,” Patton said. “We are going to focus on ourselves this week and work on improving our fundamentals. Next week we will go back to preparing for Lamar County.”
LCA
LCA is 1-2. Coach Tim Wellmaker made this assessment of the Lions.
“Made it through a tough three week grind. Great to get a win at Creekside, but we left 21 points on the table. In Week 2 and 3, we played two, teams that were well-known to be very tough. We had to make a last-minute change in venue due to power outages and we played Social Circle on its field and it was an incredible challenge for us.
"The good news is we go into the GIAA having gone through and played emerged battle-tested. We are optimistic for weeks four and five."
GWA
The Bulldogs are 1-3 after a tough loss at John Milledge Academye. They come home to play Banks County, its last against a GHSA team. They play the last five against GIAA teams.
