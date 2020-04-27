Former George Walton star Kevin Strohschein continues to make his mark at Tennessee Tech University even after being drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB first year player draft.
Strohschein was named Tennessee Tech’s Male Athlete of the year last week for the third time in his illustrious career, becoming the first male to accomplish the feat in Tech history. He surpassed TTU two-time Male Athlete of the Year winners Branon Vaughn (football – ’99, ’00), Willie Jenkins (men’s basketball – ’04, ’05), Scott Stallings (men’s golf – ’06, ’07), A.J. Kirby-Jones (baseball – ’09, ’10) and Eduardo Mena (tennis – ’16, ’17).
While becoming just the second baseball player ever to win Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year three times, the former GWA Bulldog collected six All-American nods in his fourth and final season donning the purple and gold. He earned his fourth All-OVC honor and third First-Team recognition before eventually hearing his name called in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.
In his final campaign in Cookeville, Strohschein spent the majority of the season rewriting the Tech and OVC record books and establishing himself as one of the best to ever represent the conference. He closed out the year ranked first in the OVC in hits (89), doubles (23) and total bases (161), third in batting average (.382), runs (57) and slugging percentage (.691), fourth in home runs (15) and fifth in on-base percentage (.447).
The outfielder finished 10th in NCAA history in career hits with 362 and 15th in at-bats with 1,009. Along with his hits and at-bats, his 247 RBI, 74 doubles, 62 home runs and 642 total bases all established new league and program marks for a career, while his 238 runs scored (three off the record) and 236 games played and started (one off the record) each finished as the second-most ever by an OVC player.
Strohschein was one of the best hitters in the county during his time at George Walton. He finished his senior year in 2015 with a .364 average, 23 runs scored, 28 hits, 16 RBIs and four home runs. The power hitter, along with teammate Cade Sorrells, anchored the heart of the Bulldogs batting order in 2015 and helped GWA to an appearance in the Class A Private state playoffs.