“Fool me once shame on you, foot me twice, shame on me.”
Not sure who gets credit for coming up with this little quip, but no truer words have every been spoken.
I certainly learned the lesson when making prognostications about the record of one of our local football teams.
Every year, about a week before the new season kicks off, I’ll fill this space with my best, if seldom accurate, predictions about how each team will fare.
Way back in 2017, I surmised Monroe Area would finish 5-5. My exact words were:
“Don’t expect the Hurricanes to return to their former glory this fall. But they will be noticeably more competitive, will reach .500 for the first time in three years, and will make the playoffs for the second straight season.”
Given the circumstances, its seemed a safe pick. Over the previous three seasons, the Hurricanes had won just seven games, barely sneaking into the playoffs in 2016 as a four seed out of a region that had just one team with a winning record.
After that season, Monroe went out and got a new head coach.
Despite maintaining a home in Monroe, Kevin Reach had spent the previous seven seasons as head coach at Collins Hill, one of the largest schools in the state.
He had the program humming along, having reached the semifinals once and the quarterfinals twice.
But given the opportunity to move closer to home and reduce move closer to home and reduce his commute, Reach jumped at the chance to coach Monroe. But he didn’t follow the script.
Rather than cobbling together a respectable .500 season, his team shocked not just me but the state, going 10-2 and reaching the second round of state, where they lost a heartbreaker on the road by just eight points to eventual state champ Calhoun.
Note to self: never underestimate the Hurricanes again, at least as long as Reach is around. And I never have.
They’ve done me no favors this fall. You’ll note that I’ve finished near the bottom in this year’s weekly picks feature. In part, it’s because I kept picking the ‘Canes to win and they kept losing, ending the regular season 5-5.
It wasn’t out of stubbornness that I continued to select Monroe. Rather, it was knowing that, despite its record, the Hurricanes had both the talent and coaching to win.
And guess what happened last Saturday? Despite losing a coin toss and falling to fourth in the region, the Hurricanes traveled to the north Georgia mountains and didn’t just win but pummeled Dawson County, a top seed and region champ, 35-13.
Next up is fourth-ranked Carver of Atlanta. The Panthers are 7-3, but two of the losses were to top-ranked opponents.
Carver reached the quarterfinals in 2020 and the finals last fall. They might be even better this year, having been ranked as high as No. 2.
Clearly the Hurricanes have no chance this week.
Wanna bet?
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for the Walton Tribune.
