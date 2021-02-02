MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy swept Athens Christian in region high school basketball play Friday night.
The Bulldogs travel to Tallulah Falls on Tuesday.
GWA boys 57, Athens Christian 45
The Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 57-45 and hold a tie for second place in Region 8-A (Private).
GWA (9-9 overall, 6-2 region) led 18-10 after a quarter, but Athens Christian battled back for a 22-22 tie at halftime.
The game remained tied 36-36 after three quarters.
Junior Noah Hicks led the way with 23 points. Junior Kennedy Johnson and sophomore Reese Gelsthorpe each had 12 points for GWA.
AC senior Nalen Curry led all scorers with 28 points. The Eagles fell to 9-6, 6-2.
GWA girls 44, Athens Christian 11
George Walton built an early lead and didn’t look back, beating Athens Christian 44-11.
GWA led 5-2, 20-5 and 31-7 at the rest stops.
Freshman Catherine Atkinson led the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-4) with 17 points. Sophomore Emily Music had 10 points, and junior Hannah McDonell dished 10 assists.
Mali Todd, a senior, led the Eagles (0-13, 0-6) with 8 points.
GWA JV 49, Athens Christian 45
The George Walton junior varsity boys came from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Athens Christian 49-45 in overtime.
GWA boys 57, Athens Academy 48
At Athens, George Walton Academy led the whole night to claim a 57-48 region victory over Athens Academy.
The Bulldogs led 15-8, 34-20 and 45-31 at the breaks.
Hicks led GWA with 20 points, followed by Gelsthorpe’s 13, Chase Jocelyn’s 9 and Johnson’s 8.
Notre Dame football commitment Deion Colzie scored 12 to lead Athens Academy (3-12, 1-5).
Athens Academy girls 56, GWA girls 10
At Athens, the Athens Academy girls beat George Walton Academy handily on Jan. 26.
The Spartans led 18-0 after a quarter, 36-2 at halftime and 46-5 after three.
Jailia Salley-Barnett led Athens (14-3, 5-0) with 15 points.
Allie Marler, a freshman, paced GWA with 5 points.
