The GHSA Region 8-AAAAA Cheerleading Competition was held last week at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia and featured a number of successes from the Region 8-AAAAA Cheer Teams.
The Loganville Red Devils finished as region runners-up following behind region newcomer, Greenbrier High School. The Walnut Grove Warriors placed third in the Region. With Eastside, Jackson County and Johnson-Gainesville rounding out the region placements, respectively.
Due to the Georgia High School Association's COVID-19 procedures, teams also competed for a top eight spot in a sectional competition to advance to the Sweet 16 and compete for the Class AAAAA State Championship in Macon, Georgia on Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Sectionals, also held last week, were composed of AAAAA competition teams from Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8. The top eight scoring teams from those regions advanced. Region 8-AAAAA made a good showing with three teams advancing: Loganville Red Devils (third place), Walnut Grove Warriors (fifth place) and the Eastside Eagles (seventh place).
Teams in the Sweet 16 will compete Monday, February 15th, 2021 in the GHSA AAAAA State Championships - Second Session starting at 4p.m. at the Macon Centreplex in Macon. For more information, visit https://www.ghsa.net/ghsa-cheerleading-state-championships
Loganville Red Devil competition team is coached by Allison Creel Clements. Walnut Grove Warrior competition team is coached by Rebecca Brown and Eastside Eagles competition team is coached by Lin Kerr.
