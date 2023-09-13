I passed by a Social Circle fan on my way out of the stadium Friday night. He was scratching his head, and I think I heard him mumble, “I knew I should have taken that left turn at Albuquerque.”
Actually, not really. And if you’re not over 50, you probably don’t get the reference anyway (Google: Bugs Bunny).
But I can’t help but believe that Redskins faithful are a little bewildered these days as they watch their beloved team run up and down the field.
For the past four years, they’d become accustomed to seeing the ball flying through the air.
This time last year, through four games, the Redskins had compiled 701 passing yards. After Friday’s win over Loganville Christian, they’ve thrown for 184.
In just one game last year, they passed for 360.
On the ground, they’ve rushed for nearly 700, compared to just over 500 last Fall.
Point is, this is a very different team, not just from last year but from the previous four. The obvious difference is the absence of Logan Cross who, over his four years as starting quarterback, broke every school passing mark.
Head coach Rob Patton prefers to spread the field and air it out, an offense developed by the late, great college coach Mike Leach, who labeled it “Air Raid.” It works well with the right trigger man, which Cross clearly was.
On the current roster, which was decimated by graduation, nobody fits the bill. Kudos to the coaching staff for adapting to their personnel and not trying to fit the proverbial square peg into the round hole.
Cross’s replacement, Sean Crews, is a good passer, but his forte is running, whether it’s pounding the ball up the middle or beating a defender to the corner.
Heading into the LCA game, he was the team’s leading rusher.
But he was overtaken by Kam Durden, who ran for a career high 152 yards Friday. He now gets a chance to shine, and nobody
He was thrown into the fire as a freshman when the starter was sidelined with an injury, and took a pounding. For the next two years, he was largely used to keep defenses honest instead of focusing solely on stopping the passing game.
In his final hurrah, Durden is the lead dog. Despite playing for a younger and less experienced team, I’m guessing he’ll eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards by season’s end.
As for those Redskins fans, you didn’t get lost on the way to the stadium. That’s your hometown boys you’re watching and cheering for this season. But rather than witnessing an air raid, it’s more like a blitzkrieg.
